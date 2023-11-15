Polestar 4 enters production, first deliveries by end of 2023

The Polestar 4 was unveiled just over six months ago, and now Polestar has completed the first production example of the rear-windowless CUV coupé at its Geely-operated factory in China.

The company says the first Polestar 4s will be received by customers in China by the end of 2023, with other markets following in early 2024. The car will be the most ecologically sustainable produced by Polestar, with a total lifecycle emissions equivalent of 19.4 tonnes of CO2. That’s partly because the Geely factory in Hangzhou, where the Polestar 4 is initially being constructed, is 100% renewable-powered, running entirely on hydroelectric and roof solar.

Interestingly, US market examples of the Polestar 4 will shift from China-based production to South Korea over time. Starting in the second half of 2025, those cars will be assembled under contract by the Renault Group in South Korea (which still leaves the Polestar 4 ineligible for the Inflation Reduction Act tax credit — unless you choose to lease).

