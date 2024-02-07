Polestar’s incoming Phone spotted on Google Play’s list of supported devices

A few months after sharing initial details and images, Polestar’s flagship smartphone, developed by Meizu in China, has been spotted on Google’s API website as a device compatible with the Play Store. Details of the incoming Polestar Phone remain relatively light, but we can confirm it will run on Android and support Google Play.

During a media event in China last fall, Geely and Volvo-owned (at least for now) EV brand Polestar ($PSNY) shared it was following the likes of NIO and releasing its own branded phone to support drivers of its new Polestar 4 crossover.

The initial images showcased a white exterior with a flat metal frame and a triple-rear camera housing a 23mm equivalent focal length and f/1.9 aperture primary lens, a 70mm focal length telephoto lens, and an ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.4 aperture.

The Polestar Phone is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 processor and was designed and built with the help of Chinese smartphone developer Meizu – a fellow subsidiary under the Geely umbrella.

Considering all of Meizu’s smartphones run on Android, it should come as little surprise that the Polestar Phone will follow suit, but now we have official confirmation, according to Google.

Source: googleapis.com

Upcoming Polestar Phone will be Google Play compatible

Per the list of compatible devices from Google, the Polestar Phone will operate using Android and utilize apps from the Google Play Store. That being said, we learned during the unveiling that the new smartphone will utilize Polestar’s OS, built from Meizu’s Flyme OS.

The Google spreadsheet also confirms the Meizu smartphone will, in fact, be called the Polestar Phone, with no numeric nomenclature visible beyond this point. EV competitor NIO was upfront about plans to release a new model every year, similar to Apple, but Polestar has yet to make such promises.

Meizu will manufacture the phones for Polestar, and at this point, they are expected to arrive in the Chinese market only. There has yet to be a word on whether other markets will be able to get their hands on one. Given that the Polestar 4 is already being sold in markets outside of China, it could go global.

The question, however, is whether there is an appetite for an unproven auto-centric smartphone outside of China. Per the initial release presentation, the Polestar Phone is expected to reach customers in China next month.