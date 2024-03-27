Polestar 4 electric SUV unveiled in the US as Tesla Model Y rival, prices start at $56,300

A new luxury electric SUV is hitting the US market to take on Tesla’s best-selling Model Y. Polestar revealed its second electric SUV, the Polestar 4, will have a starting price tag of $56,300 (including $1,400 destination fee) with up to 300 miles range.

After unveiling its fully electric “SUV Coupe” almost a year ago, the Polestar 4 has arrived in North America.

The Polestar 4 made its North American debut Wednesday at the NY Auto Show as full prices were revealed. Polestar’s newest electric SUV will start at $56,300 with 300 miles targeted range. That includes a $1,400 destination fee.

Polestar’s CEO Thomas Ingenlath previously said the new EV is positioned as a “more premium, more luxurious” SUV than Tesla’s Model Y. But, is it?

After Polestar 4 production began in November, the first customers began receiving vehicles by the end of the year. By the end of 2023, Polestar handed over 880 models.

Polestar launched its electric SUV coupe in Europe and Australia earlier this year. The starting Polestar 4 price in Europe is EUR 63,200 ($68,500) and AUD 81,500 ($53,700) in Australia. Now, Polestar’s newest electric SUV is finally arriving in the US.

Polestar 4 (Source: Polestar)

Polestar 4 electric SUV price revealed in the US

The Swedish EV maker revealed full Polestar 4 pricing at the NY Auto Show. The cheapest Polestar 4, the Long Range Singe Motor variant, will start at $56,300 with 300 miles range. That’s less than the anticipated $60,000 initially expected.

Polestar’s Single Motor version includes 272 hp and 253 lb-ft of torque for a 0 to 60 mph sprint in 7.4 seconds.

Polestar 4 trim Starting Price

(including $1,400

destination fee) Range

(expected EPA-est) Long Range Single Motor $56,300 300 mi Long Range Dual Motor $64,300 270 mi Long Range Dual Motor model

(with Plus and Performance packs) $74,300 270 mi Polestar 4 price and range by trim

The Dual-Motor Polestar 4 starts at $64,300, but packs 544 hp and 506 lb-ft of torque for a 0 to 60 mph time in 3.7 seconds. It’s expected to feature up to 270 miles range.

At the top of the range, the Long Range Dual Motor model with Plus and Performance packs, starts at $74,300. Other package options include Pilot (+$1,500), Pro (+$2,000), Plus (+$5,500) and Performance (only available on the Dual Motor model).

Polestar 4 (Source: Polestar)

The Polestar 4 will compete with other mid-size SUVs like Tesla’s Model Y and the new Porsche Macan EV. In comparison, the Tesla Model Y starts at $43,990 with up to 260 miles range. However, the Model Y is eligible for the $7,500 tax credit, bringing prices down to $36,490.

For the Long Range Model Y, prices start at $48,990 with up to 310 miles range. With the tax credit, the Long Range version starts at only $44,990.

Polestar’s new electric SUV is unique with no rear window. Instead, a rear-facing HD camera “enhances interior space and the rearward view.”

The interior features a 15.4″ infotainment powered by Android Auto OS with built-in Google. An added 10.2″ driver display is equipped ahead of the steering wheel.

Polestar will open orders for its new electric SUV in April 2024 with deliveries expected by the end of the year.

What do you guys think about Polestar’s new SUV? Let us know in the comments.