 Skip to main content

Nissan LEAF and Ariya top most affordable EVs in Q1 as Hyundai, Tesla, Toyota close in

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Apr 23 2024 - 9:12 am PT
2 Comments
Most-affordable-EVs-Q1

Electric vehicle prices have come down significantly, with the top five most affordable EVs in Q1 all selling for under $41,000. Two Nissan EVs topped the list, while Hyundai, Tesla, and Toyota electric models rounded out the top five.

Nissan, Hyundai, and Tesla top most affordable EVs in Q1

According to Cox Automotive data, electric vehicle discounts reached nearly $6,000 in the first quarter. Average EV prices fell 9% in the first three months of 2024 and 3.8% from Q4 2023.

“Notably, lower EV prices have supported EV sales volume in the US, particularly for key Tesla models,” Stephanie Valdez Streaty, director of Industry Insights at Cox Automotive, explained.

Incentives on the Tesla Model 3 were 8.2% of ATP, or $3,778. As a result, Tesla’s Model 3 was among the most affordable EVs in the US in Q1.

Two Nissan models topped the list. Including discounts, the Nissan LEAF was the cheapest, selling for $27,956. That’s about 19% off from its average transaction price of $34,706.

Nissan’s electric SUV, the Ariya, was second, selling for $35,556, or 31% off its average transaction price ($51,438). Nissan Ariya sales surged 44.8% in Q1, with 4,142 units sold.

Most-affordable-EVs-Q1
2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6 Limited (Source: Hyundai)

The Hyundai IONIQ 6 placed third, selling for an average of $40,547. With massive discounts introduced during the quarter, the IONIQ 6 sold for 22% off its average transaction price of $46,917.

Tesla Model 3 was fourth, selling for an average of $40,547, about 7% off its average selling price.

PlaceMost affordable EVs in Q1 2024Average selling price with discounts% off average transaction price
1Nissan LEAF$27,95619%
2Nissan Ariya$35,55631%
3Hyundai IONIQ 6$36,50622%
4Tesla Model 3$40,5477%
5Toyota bZ4X$40,64615%
Top five most affordable EVs in Q1 2024 (Source: Cox Automotive)

Rounding out the top five most affordable EVs in Q1 was Toyota’s bZ4X, which sold for an average of $40,547. Like others on the list, Toyota has slashed prices on its sole EV to stay competitive.

Most-affordable-EVs-Q1
New Tesla Model 3 (Courtesy of Tesla, Inc.)

And these are not the only automakers cutting prices with big savings opportunities. Ford lowered Mach-E prices by up to $8,100 in March. It also opened orders for the 2024 F-150 Lightning with up to $5,500 in savings on select trims.

Volkswagen is offering a massive $13,000 discount on the 2023 ID.4 AWD Pro S. Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 and Kona EV are also on sale with new incentives.

Most-affordable-EVs-Q1
2024 Toyota bZ4X (Source: Toyota)

BMW is offering new rebates with up to $7,500 off 2024 EV models. Meanwhile, the Kia EV9 and several Genesis EVs recently gained a new $7,500 discount offer.

If you’re in the market for a new electric vehicle, now may be the best time to start shopping. You can use our links below to find deals on some of the most affordable EVs available.

Source: Automotive News, Cox Automotive

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3 is the first vehicle built on …
Nissan Leaf

Nissan Leaf

The Nissan Leaf is an electric vehicle from Niss…
Nissan Nissan Ariya Hyundai IONIQ 6 Toyota bZ4X

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising