Nissan LEAF and Ariya top most affordable EVs in Q1 as Hyundai, Tesla, Toyota close in

Electric vehicle prices have come down significantly, with the top five most affordable EVs in Q1 all selling for under $41,000. Two Nissan EVs topped the list, while Hyundai, Tesla, and Toyota electric models rounded out the top five.

According to Cox Automotive data, electric vehicle discounts reached nearly $6,000 in the first quarter. Average EV prices fell 9% in the first three months of 2024 and 3.8% from Q4 2023.

“Notably, lower EV prices have supported EV sales volume in the US, particularly for key Tesla models,” Stephanie Valdez Streaty, director of Industry Insights at Cox Automotive, explained.

Incentives on the Tesla Model 3 were 8.2% of ATP, or $3,778. As a result, Tesla’s Model 3 was among the most affordable EVs in the US in Q1.

Two Nissan models topped the list. Including discounts, the Nissan LEAF was the cheapest, selling for $27,956. That’s about 19% off from its average transaction price of $34,706.

Nissan’s electric SUV, the Ariya, was second, selling for $35,556, or 31% off its average transaction price ($51,438). Nissan Ariya sales surged 44.8% in Q1, with 4,142 units sold.

2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6 Limited (Source: Hyundai)

The Hyundai IONIQ 6 placed third, selling for an average of $40,547. With massive discounts introduced during the quarter, the IONIQ 6 sold for 22% off its average transaction price of $46,917.

Tesla Model 3 was fourth, selling for an average of $40,547, about 7% off its average selling price.

Place Most affordable EVs in Q1 2024 Average selling price with discounts % off average transaction price 1 Nissan LEAF $27,956 19% 2 Nissan Ariya $35,556 31% 3 Hyundai IONIQ 6 $36,506 22% 4 Tesla Model 3 $40,547 7% 5 Toyota bZ4X $40,646 15% Top five most affordable EVs in Q1 2024 (Source: Cox Automotive)

Rounding out the top five most affordable EVs in Q1 was Toyota’s bZ4X, which sold for an average of $40,547. Like others on the list, Toyota has slashed prices on its sole EV to stay competitive.

New Tesla Model 3 (Courtesy of Tesla, Inc.)

And these are not the only automakers cutting prices with big savings opportunities. Ford lowered Mach-E prices by up to $8,100 in March. It also opened orders for the 2024 F-150 Lightning with up to $5,500 in savings on select trims.

Volkswagen is offering a massive $13,000 discount on the 2023 ID.4 AWD Pro S. Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 and Kona EV are also on sale with new incentives.

2024 Toyota bZ4X (Source: Toyota)

BMW is offering new rebates with up to $7,500 off 2024 EV models. Meanwhile, the Kia EV9 and several Genesis EVs recently gained a new $7,500 discount offer.

If you’re in the market for a new electric vehicle, now may be the best time to start shopping. You can use our links below to find deals on some of the most affordable EVs available.

