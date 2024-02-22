Hyundai cuts IONIQ 5 price with rare 0% finance offer

In a fire sale, Hyundai is offering a rare 0% finance offer on the 2024 IONIQ 5 electric SUV. Hyundai’s new incentive could mean up to $7,800 in savings compared to a same-priced Tesla model.

Hyundai 2024 IONIQ 5 scores 0% finance deal

With nearly 34,000 models sold last year, Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 was the sixth best-selling electric vehicle in the US last year.

Powered by Hyundai’s E-GMP platform, the IONIQ 5 is similar in length to the Tucson. However, thanks to its flat floor design, the electric SUV has a longer wheelbase than the three-row Palisade.

Starting at $47,400, the 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5 features up to 303 miles range. It can also charge from 10 to 80% in as little as 18 minutes with 800V DC fast charge to get you back on the road quickly.

The electric SUV has available features like vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability. With 120V charging outlets, you can power up your campsite, laptop, TV, or other larger electric equipment and appliances on the go.

2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5 (Source: Hyundai)

Although the IONIQ 5 is already cheaper or includes more features than the Ford Mustang Mach-E, VW ID.4, Nissan Ariya, and Toyota bZ4X, Hyundai is sweetening the deal.

According to a note sent to dealers viewed by online auto research firm CarsDirect, all 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5 trims are available for a rare 0% finance offer.

2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5 interior (Source: Hyundai)

The Hyundai Getaway sales event includes 0% APR for up to 60 months or a $7,500 EV bonus. That’s lower than the previous 1.49% APR offer and the lowest on the 2024MY so far.

Hyundai’s deal runs through February 29th. No down payment is required, and the entry-level 2024 IONIQ 5 SE standard range (303 mi) is based on an MSRP of $43,175.

2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5 interior (Source: Hyundai)

The 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5 also features a $7,500 Retail Bonus Cash offer. The deal follows Ford, which announced it was slashing Mustang Mach-E prices by up to $8,100. Ford also introduced 0% APR for 72 months and a $3,000 bonus cash offer.

At 0% APR, the IONIQ 5 drastically undercuts Tesla. With a 6.49% APR, a $45,000 Tesla model could be $7,800 more expensive now than a similarly-priced IONIQ 5.

If you’ve been considering Hyundai’s electric SUV, there’s never been a better time to shop. We can help you get started today. You can use our link to find unbeatable deals on the 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5 at a dealer near you.