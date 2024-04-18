Kia’s new EV6 to debut this summer with sporty GT trim following: Here’s what to expect

After kicking off Kia’s transformation, the EV6 is due for an upgrade. Kia’s new EV6 is expected to officially debut in June, with the sporty GT version launching this fall. Here’s what we know so far.

Kia’s new EV6 is about ready to show its face

Unveiled in March 2021 as its first dedicated EV, the EV6 has helped Kia establish a new brand identity.

However, three years later, fully electric vehicles from most automakers have hit the market. Over the past few years, EV batteries and software have significantly advanced as automakers race to introduce new features.

The 2024 EV6 starts at $42,600 as one of the most affordable EVs in the US. The base Light RWD trim gets up to 232 miles range with a spacious interior and dynamic drive.

Kia also added a cheaper, longer-range “Light Long Range” trim for the 2024MY. Starting at $45,950, the new trim features up to 310 miles range. For $49,850, you can get the AWD version.

After unveiling three new models on its first annual EV Day in October, it was clear the EV6 was due for an upgrade.

Kia EV lineup from left to right: EV6, EV4, EV5, EV3, EV9 (Source: Kia)

Standing next to Kia’s next-gen EVs, including the EV3, EV4, EV5, and EV9, the EV6 lacks the brand’s new design theme. You can see the EV6 is missing the slim LED headlights and other upgrades up front.

What to expect

We saw some of these upgrades after the new EV6 was spotted out in the wild. Despite the camouflage, the video from MOCAR shows the redesigned headlights.

You can see how the electric car includes bigger, stretched headlights, similar to the EV4. This is on purpose to include its new Star Map lightning.

We also saw the refreshed GT version after it was caught earlier this year by HealerTV. According to the reporter, the new EV6 GT has an aggressive bumper design upgrade and a “mechanical” grille.

It’s expected to be equipped with Hyundai’s new Active Air Skirt (AAS) to improve high-speed performance and range.

Installed between the bumper and front wheels, the AAS is hidden at low speeds. When traveling over 50 mph, the unit deploys to increase downforce, therefore improving control.

Kia EV6 GT (Source: Kia)

Both models are expected to feature Kia’s next-gen connected car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) with dual 12.3″ display screens.

Like the new Hyundai IONIQ 5 refresh, Kia’s EV6 is expected to include an 84 kWh battery, up from 77.4 kWh. The bigger battery bumped up the IONIQ 5’s 285-mile (458 km) range rating in Korea to 301 miles (485 km).

The new Hyundai IONIQ 5 facelift (Source: Hyundai)

According to TheKoreanCarBlog, the refreshed EV6 will officially debut in June, with the GT version following in September.

Meanwhile, the EV9, Kia’s first three-row electric SUV, is already seeing demand after launching in the US in December. Kia has sold over 4,000 EV9s so far this year.

If you don’t want to wait for Kia’s new EV6, the current model is still one of the best EV deals in the US. You can use our links below to find deals on Kia’s EVs at a dealer near you.