Kia to launch even cheaper EV2 electric car that could serve as Soul EV’s spiritual successor

After revealing a slate of new electric models at the brand’s EV Day in Korea, Kia is already planning its next-gen lineup. Kia will launch an EV2 electric car starting at around $30,000 that could serve as a worthy follow-up to the Soul EV.

Kia revamps lineup at EV day

Kia teased three new electric models earlier this month, due to debut at its first annual EV Day. We knew one of the models would be the Kia EV5, revealed in China this summer.

The automaker revealed the final details for its compact SUV, which includes up to 447 miles (720 km) CLTC range, a spacious interior, advanced heat pump, and a load of new features.

The EV5 will start at around $35,000 for the base model. Equipped with a 64 kWh battery pack and 160 kW motor, the standard EV5 is expected to feature up to 330 miles (530 km) range. The longer-range model features an 88 kWh battery and the same 160 kW motor for an estimated 447 miles range.

Inside, the EV5 includes Kia’s connected car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) infotainment with a Panoramic Wide display and dual 12.3″ screens.

Kia EV5 (Source: Kia)





The EV5 will ride on Hyundai’s E-GMP platform – the same used for the EV6 and IONIQ 5. Kia is also planning to launch a GT version, which will be revealed later. Production will take place in both China and Korea, but it’s not likely to make the trip overseas to the US, unfortunately.

Kia’s new compact electric SUV will join the EV6 electric sedan and flagship EV9, the brand’s first three-row electric SUV, in its growing lineup.

Kia EV3 (Source: Kia)







At the event, Kia also introduced two new electric vehicles, the EV3 and EV4 concepts. The EV3 is a compact crossover that takes design cues from the EV9 and EV5 in an “accessible form.” It includes Kia’s “Opposites United” design and futuristic interior with a center console grown from mushrooms.

Meanwhile, the EV4 looks like a four-door sedan, but Kia says it’s “an entirely new type of EV sedan” as a symbol of its innovation.

Kia EV4 (Source: Kia)





Kia is launching a cheaper EV2 electric car

The new EV2 was confirmed at Kia EV Day Thursday with a target price of around $30,000. It will join the new EV3, EV4, and EV5 in the automakers growing lineup within the next three years.

Speaking to Autocar, Kia CEO Ho-Sung Song explained that providing affordable EVs is “very important” to the brand. Kia’s boss added that the EV2 is a “very unique and important model for the European market.”

Kia EV Day (Source: Kia)

The report suggests it could be an electric hatch, but given Kia’s emphasis on SUVs, it will likely include a crossover design. That said, it could serve as a modern Kia Soul EV successor.

You can expect Kia’s new signature design touches like its “Tiger grille” up front and dynamic lines. It will likely ride on an upgraded 400V E-GMP platform used for the models above.

The Kia EV2 will also receive a sporty GT version. A Kia official told Autocar that every model in its lineup will get a performance GT model.

Kia EV Day (Source: Kia)

Production is slated to begin in 2025, with deliveries following the following year. It will be built at Kia’s Slovakia plant, joining the other models.

The four new Kia models will join the EV6 and EV9 as Kia aims to sell 1.6 million electric cars annually by 2030.

Electrek’s Take

Kia is revamping its lineup to include a wide range of offerings in nearly all segments with prices between $30,000 and $80,000.

It will focus on the EV6 and EV9 in emerging markets with slower EV adoption while introducing new models in bigger markets. The brand said it’s establishing a reliable EV production network and battery supply chain. Kia aims to expand to eight production facilities by 2025.

In Europe, Kia will focus on building small and medium-sized EVs like the EV2, EV3, and EV4, while in China, the emphasis will be on mid to large electric models.

Kia says it will “introduce a diverse range of EV models in North America” to take advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act. The automaker has yet to confirm which models that will entail.