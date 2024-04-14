 Skip to main content

Illinois to spend $25.1 million on public EV charging infrastructure

Avatar for Jo Borrás  | Apr 14 2024 - 6:41 am PT
9 Comments
North Carolina EV charging stations

Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director John J. Kim has announced plans to spend more than $25 million on new EV charging infrastructure under the Driving a Cleaner Illinois program.

That $25.1 million of Illinois EPA money ($25,152,259.44, to be exact) is being awarded to 20 applicants, and will eventually fund 643 new Direct Current Fast Charging (DCFC) ports at 141 locations throughout the state. These awards come in addition to $12.6 million the Illinois EPA awarded in Volkswagen Settlement funding (read: Dieselgate penalties) for more than 300 new EV fast charging ports in 2023.

“Through these grants, Illinois will increase the number of fast charging ports by over 100 percent, resulting in nearly 1,000 more fast charging ports available for Illinois’ EV motorists and visitors,” said Director Kim. “This is significant progress in building out EV charging infrastructure throughout Illinois, with more opportunities on the way.”

The money is geared towards putting DCFC charging stations at publicly accessible locations like malls, grocery stores, gas stations, and hotels (etc.). Additional “points” (translation: funds) were awarded to projects in Equity Investment Eligible Communities.

“In Illinois, we’re strategically turning our vision for a clean energy future into a reality,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Thanks to recent grant awards, my administration will double the number of publicly available fast charging ports — putting us one step closer to our goal of reaching 100% clean energy by 2050.”

The complete list of award winners is listed, below.

GranteeAward AmountLocation(s) of EV ChargersLocation Type
3216N Inc$320,000.00Elk Grove Village
Stone Park		Gas Stations
Adams Electric Cooperative$277,814.00Quincy (2)Community College
Hotel
Amoco Food Shop Number 1 Inc$320,000.00Chicago (2)Gas Stations
BP Products North America Inc$8,320,000.00Addison
Aurora (2)
Bellwood
Bloomington
Bolingbrook
Chicago (2)
Crystal Lake
Des Plaines (2)
Effingham (2)
Elk Grove Village
Glen Ellyn
Hampshire
Huntley
Joliet (2)
Kankakee
Lake in the Hills
Lombard
McHenry
Morris
Mt. Vernon
Naperville (2)
Romeoville
Round Lake Beach
Round Lake Park
Summit
Third Lake
Troy
Volo
West Chicago
Woodridge
Zion		Gas Stations
Egyptian Electric Cooperative Association$320,000.00Carbondale
Carterville		University
Hotel
Gjovik Ford$400,000.00Plano
Sandwich		Car Dealerships
GPM Investments LLC$319,751.44Edgewood
St. Elmo		Gas Stations
ITSM Software Consultants Inc$1,810,000.00Algonquin (2)
Arlington Heights (2)
Bridgeview
Buffalo Grove
Chicago
Matteson
North Chicago
Roselle
West Chicago (2)		Shopping/Retail
Lanman Oil Company$480,000.00Charleston
Mattoon
Tuscola		Gas Stations
OBE Power Networks 1 LLC$320,000.00Ottawa (2)Parks/Recreation
OSF Healthcare System$320,000.00Peoria (2)Healthcare
Pilot Travel Centers LLC$1,440,000.00Decatur
Effingham
Gilman
Marion
Marshall
Oakwood
Rochelle
Vandalia
Woodhull		Gas Stations
PowerPort EVC LLC$320,000.00Ashkum
Bourbonnais		Shopping/Recreation
Red E Charging LLC$2,079,402.00Arcola
Atlanta
Bolingbrook
Brimfield
Chicago
Fulton
Loves Park
Marion
Peotone
Richton Park
Shorewood
Villa Park
Wilmette		Gas Stations
Rivian Automotive LLC$920,000.00Normal
Oak Brook
Springfield		Shopping/Retail
Road Ranger LLC$1,600,000.00Bourbonnais
Dixon
Grayville
Marion
Marshall
McLean
Minonk
Princeton
Rochelle
Springfield		Gas Stations
Shiner Management Group Inc$320,000.00Gurnee
Mundelein		Shopping/Retail
Sustainable Energies Corporation$1,760,000.00Country Club Hills
East Peoria
Glendale
Grayslake
Gurnee
McHenry
Melrose Park
Moline
Round Lake Beach
Waukegan (2)		Restaurants
Universal EV LLC$2,945,292.00East Peoria (2)
Princeton (2)
Casey
Sandoval
Salem
Granite City
Peoria
Decatur
Ottawa (5)
Gilman
Marion
Lincoln
Hoffman Estates
Chillicothe
Elk Grove Village		Hotels
Shopping/Retail
Victory Lane Ford Inc$560,000.00Carlinville
Litchfield		Car Dealerships
TOTAL$25,152,259.44
Via Illinois EPA.

Electrek’s Take

Mercedes charging hub
Mercedes-Benz Chargepoint charging hub; via Mercedes-Benz.

More EV charging infrastructure is undoubtedly a good thing, and these funds are going to help encourage business and public sector entities in the state to keep doing the right thing here and invest in the future of transportation.

It’s also worth noting that these Illinois EPA funds can “stack” with similar Make-Ready EV charging infrastructure rebate programs from ComEd, a utility company that provides service in northern Illinois. The first phase of the ComEd rebate program has a $77 million budget over two years.

Comments

