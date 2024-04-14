Illinois to spend $25.1 million on public EV charging infrastructure

Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director John J. Kim has announced plans to spend more than $25 million on new EV charging infrastructure under the Driving a Cleaner Illinois program.

That $25.1 million of Illinois EPA money ($25,152,259.44, to be exact) is being awarded to 20 applicants, and will eventually fund 643 new Direct Current Fast Charging (DCFC) ports at 141 locations throughout the state. These awards come in addition to $12.6 million the Illinois EPA awarded in Volkswagen Settlement funding (read: Dieselgate penalties) for more than 300 new EV fast charging ports in 2023.

“Through these grants, Illinois will increase the number of fast charging ports by over 100 percent, resulting in nearly 1,000 more fast charging ports available for Illinois’ EV motorists and visitors,” said Director Kim. “This is significant progress in building out EV charging infrastructure throughout Illinois, with more opportunities on the way.”

The money is geared towards putting DCFC charging stations at publicly accessible locations like malls, grocery stores, gas stations, and hotels (etc.). Additional “points” (translation: funds) were awarded to projects in Equity Investment Eligible Communities.

“In Illinois, we’re strategically turning our vision for a clean energy future into a reality,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Thanks to recent grant awards, my administration will double the number of publicly available fast charging ports — putting us one step closer to our goal of reaching 100% clean energy by 2050.”

The complete list of award winners is listed, below.

Grantee Award Amount Location(s) of EV Chargers Location Type 3216N Inc $320,000.00 Elk Grove Village

Stone Park Gas Stations Adams Electric Cooperative $277,814.00 Quincy (2) Community College

Hotel Amoco Food Shop Number 1 Inc $320,000.00 Chicago (2) Gas Stations BP Products North America Inc $8,320,000.00 Addison

Aurora (2)

Bellwood

Bloomington

Bolingbrook

Chicago (2)

Crystal Lake

Des Plaines (2)

Effingham (2)

Elk Grove Village

Glen Ellyn

Hampshire

Huntley

Joliet (2)

Kankakee

Lake in the Hills

Lombard

McHenry

Morris

Mt. Vernon

Naperville (2)

Romeoville

Round Lake Beach

Round Lake Park

Summit

Third Lake

Troy

Volo

West Chicago

Woodridge

Zion Gas Stations Egyptian Electric Cooperative Association $320,000.00 Carbondale

Carterville University

Hotel Gjovik Ford $400,000.00 Plano

Sandwich Car Dealerships GPM Investments LLC $319,751.44 Edgewood

St. Elmo Gas Stations ITSM Software Consultants Inc $1,810,000.00 Algonquin (2)

Arlington Heights (2)

Bridgeview

Buffalo Grove

Chicago

Matteson

North Chicago

Roselle

West Chicago (2) Shopping/Retail Lanman Oil Company $480,000.00 Charleston

Mattoon

Tuscola Gas Stations OBE Power Networks 1 LLC $320,000.00 Ottawa (2) Parks/Recreation OSF Healthcare System $320,000.00 Peoria (2) Healthcare Pilot Travel Centers LLC $1,440,000.00 Decatur

Effingham

Gilman

Marion

Marshall

Oakwood

Rochelle

Vandalia

Woodhull Gas Stations PowerPort EVC LLC $320,000.00 Ashkum

Bourbonnais Shopping/Recreation Red E Charging LLC $2,079,402.00 Arcola

Atlanta

Bolingbrook

Brimfield

Chicago

Fulton

Loves Park

Marion

Peotone

Richton Park

Shorewood

Villa Park

Wilmette Gas Stations Rivian Automotive LLC $920,000.00 Normal

Oak Brook

Springfield Shopping/Retail Road Ranger LLC $1,600,000.00 Bourbonnais

Dixon

Grayville

Marion

Marshall

McLean

Minonk

Princeton

Rochelle

Springfield Gas Stations Shiner Management Group Inc $320,000.00 Gurnee

Mundelein Shopping/Retail Sustainable Energies Corporation $1,760,000.00 Country Club Hills

East Peoria

Glendale

Grayslake

Gurnee

McHenry

Melrose Park

Moline

Round Lake Beach

Waukegan (2) Restaurants Universal EV LLC $2,945,292.00 East Peoria (2)

Princeton (2)

Casey

Sandoval

Salem

Granite City

Peoria

Decatur

Ottawa (5)

Gilman

Marion

Lincoln

Hoffman Estates

Chillicothe

Elk Grove Village Hotels

Shopping/Retail Victory Lane Ford Inc $560,000.00 Carlinville

Litchfield Car Dealerships TOTAL $25,152,259.44 Via Illinois EPA.

Electrek’s Take

Mercedes-Benz Chargepoint charging hub; via Mercedes-Benz.

More EV charging infrastructure is undoubtedly a good thing, and these funds are going to help encourage business and public sector entities in the state to keep doing the right thing here and invest in the future of transportation.

It’s also worth noting that these Illinois EPA funds can “stack” with similar Make-Ready EV charging infrastructure rebate programs from ComEd, a utility company that provides service in northern Illinois. The first phase of the ComEd rebate program has a $77 million budget over two years.