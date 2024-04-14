Illinois to spend $25.1 million on public EV charging infrastructure

Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director John J. Kim has announced plans to spend more than $25 million on new EV charging infrastructure under the Driving a Cleaner Illinois program.
That $25.1 million of Illinois EPA money ($25,152,259.44, to be exact) is being awarded to 20 applicants, and will eventually fund 643 new Direct Current Fast Charging (DCFC) ports at 141 locations throughout the state. These awards come in addition to $12.6 million the Illinois EPA awarded in Volkswagen Settlement funding (read: Dieselgate penalties) for more than 300 new EV fast charging ports in 2023.
“Through these grants, Illinois will increase the number of fast charging ports by over 100 percent, resulting in nearly 1,000 more fast charging ports available for Illinois’ EV motorists and visitors,” said Director Kim. “This is significant progress in building out EV charging infrastructure throughout Illinois, with more opportunities on the way.”
The money is geared towards putting DCFC charging stations at publicly accessible locations like malls, grocery stores, gas stations, and hotels (etc.). Additional “points” (translation: funds) were awarded to projects in Equity Investment Eligible Communities.
“In Illinois, we’re strategically turning our vision for a clean energy future into a reality,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Thanks to recent grant awards, my administration will double the number of publicly available fast charging ports — putting us one step closer to our goal of reaching 100% clean energy by 2050.”
The complete list of award winners is listed, below.
|Grantee
|Award Amount
|Location(s) of EV Chargers
|Location Type
|3216N Inc
|$320,000.00
|Elk Grove Village
Stone Park
|Gas Stations
|Adams Electric Cooperative
|$277,814.00
|Quincy (2)
|Community College
Hotel
|Amoco Food Shop Number 1 Inc
|$320,000.00
|Chicago (2)
|Gas Stations
|BP Products North America Inc
|$8,320,000.00
|Addison
Aurora (2)
Bellwood
Bloomington
Bolingbrook
Chicago (2)
Crystal Lake
Des Plaines (2)
Effingham (2)
Elk Grove Village
Glen Ellyn
Hampshire
Huntley
Joliet (2)
Kankakee
Lake in the Hills
Lombard
McHenry
Morris
Mt. Vernon
Naperville (2)
Romeoville
Round Lake Beach
Round Lake Park
Summit
Third Lake
Troy
Volo
West Chicago
Woodridge
Zion
|Gas Stations
|Egyptian Electric Cooperative Association
|$320,000.00
|Carbondale
Carterville
|University
Hotel
|Gjovik Ford
|$400,000.00
|Plano
Sandwich
|Car Dealerships
|GPM Investments LLC
|$319,751.44
|Edgewood
St. Elmo
|Gas Stations
|ITSM Software Consultants Inc
|$1,810,000.00
|Algonquin (2)
Arlington Heights (2)
Bridgeview
Buffalo Grove
Chicago
Matteson
North Chicago
Roselle
West Chicago (2)
|Shopping/Retail
|Lanman Oil Company
|$480,000.00
|Charleston
Mattoon
Tuscola
|Gas Stations
|OBE Power Networks 1 LLC
|$320,000.00
|Ottawa (2)
|Parks/Recreation
|OSF Healthcare System
|$320,000.00
|Peoria (2)
|Healthcare
|Pilot Travel Centers LLC
|$1,440,000.00
|Decatur
Effingham
Gilman
Marion
Marshall
Oakwood
Rochelle
Vandalia
Woodhull
|Gas Stations
|PowerPort EVC LLC
|$320,000.00
|Ashkum
Bourbonnais
|Shopping/Recreation
|Red E Charging LLC
|$2,079,402.00
|Arcola
Atlanta
Bolingbrook
Brimfield
Chicago
Fulton
Loves Park
Marion
Peotone
Richton Park
Shorewood
Villa Park
Wilmette
|Gas Stations
|Rivian Automotive LLC
|$920,000.00
|Normal
Oak Brook
Springfield
|Shopping/Retail
|Road Ranger LLC
|$1,600,000.00
|Bourbonnais
Dixon
Grayville
Marion
Marshall
McLean
Minonk
Princeton
Rochelle
Springfield
|Gas Stations
|Shiner Management Group Inc
|$320,000.00
|Gurnee
Mundelein
|Shopping/Retail
|Sustainable Energies Corporation
|$1,760,000.00
|Country Club Hills
East Peoria
Glendale
Grayslake
Gurnee
McHenry
Melrose Park
Moline
Round Lake Beach
Waukegan (2)
|Restaurants
|Universal EV LLC
|$2,945,292.00
|East Peoria (2)
Princeton (2)
Casey
Sandoval
Salem
Granite City
Peoria
Decatur
Ottawa (5)
Gilman
Marion
Lincoln
Hoffman Estates
Chillicothe
Elk Grove Village
|Hotels
Shopping/Retail
|Victory Lane Ford Inc
|$560,000.00
|Carlinville
Litchfield
|Car Dealerships
|TOTAL
|$25,152,259.44
Electrek’s Take
More EV charging infrastructure is undoubtedly a good thing, and these funds are going to help encourage business and public sector entities in the state to keep doing the right thing here and invest in the future of transportation.
It’s also worth noting that these Illinois EPA funds can “stack” with similar Make-Ready EV charging infrastructure rebate programs from ComEd, a utility company that provides service in northern Illinois. The first phase of the ComEd rebate program has a $77 million budget over two years.
