VW and Porsche’s electric car sales dipped, but the new Macan EV and ID.4 spark hope

Volkswagen Group, including Porsche, saw EV sales dip in the first three months of the year as the company prepares to launch new electric models. With the new VW ID.4 and upcoming Porsche Macan EV rolling out in 2024, Volkswagen is already seeing things turn around.

Volkswagen EV sales dip in Q1 with new models coming

Although overall VW Group deliveries were up 3% through the first three months of 2024, sales of electric cars fell in the quarter.

Volkswagen delivered 136,400 electric cars in Q1 2024, down 3% compared to last year. Despite solid growth in China (+91% YOY), its second-largest market, it wasn’t enough to offset weaker sales in Europe (-24%) and the US (-16%).

The Group’s top-selling models included the VW ID.4/ID.5 (34,600), ID.3 (26,100), Audi Q4 e-tron (22,800), Skoda Enyaq (14,000), Audi Q8 e-tron (9,600), and VW ID.Buzz (7,000).

Meanwhile, VW said new orders in Western Europe, its largest market, are more than double (+154%) that of last year at around 160,000.

Hildegard Wortmannm, who oversees VW Group’s sales, said, “The higher order intake for our all-electric models in Europe makes us confident that we will grow in this segment both in our home region and worldwide over the year as a whole.”

2024 Volkswagen ID.4 (Source: VW)

Volkswagen significantly improved the 2024 ID.4 with the bigger battery (82 kWh) version, gaining more power and efficiency (read our full review here).

The Group is also gearing up for big EV launches in the ID.7 Tourer, ID.7 Buzz long wheelbase, Cupra Tavascan, Audi Q6 e-tron, and Porsche Macan EV this year.

Volkswagen ID.7 GTX Tourer (Source: Volkswagen)

Porsche announced that deliveries of its sole EV, the Taycan, fell by 54% in Q1, with the extensively updated 2025 model rolling out. The 2025 Porsche Taycan is better in every way, with more range, better performance, and faster charging. Porsche said deliveries will begin this month.

The new 2025 Porsche Taycan (Source: Porsche)

The luxury brand also revealed its long-awaited fully electric Macan EV in January. Porsche CEO Oliver Blume said the all-electric Macan received over 10,000 orders. And that was in early March. Porsche will begin Macan EV deliveries in the second half of the year.

All-electric Porsche Macan EV Turbo (Source: Porsche)

Electrek’s Take

Rival BMW outpaced Volkswagen in Q1 electric sales. BMW reported BMW, MINI, and Rolls Royce EV deliveries were up 28% in Q1, with 82,700 models handed over.

BMW reached a milestone after hitting the one million EV delivery mark. Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz Group EV sales were down 9% in the first three months of 2024, with 50,500 electric car sales.

Despite being outpaced by BMW, Volkswagen believes new (and significantly updated) EV models will turn things around this year.

Will new EVs help boost VW electric car sales in 2024? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.