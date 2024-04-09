Hyundai IONIQ 9 three-row electric SUV preps for debut following US sighting

Hyundai’s first three-row electric SUV is approaching its debut after the EV was spotted testing in the US. The Hyundai IONIQ 9 appears even bigger on the streets of California as it flaunts sleek new production lights.

After setting a first-quarter sales record in 2024, Hyundai is doubling down on the US market. Hyundai is already seeing success with dedicated EVs based on its E-GMP platform, including the IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6.

Hyundai Motor, including Kia and Genesis, topped Ford and GM to become the second-best-selling EV brand in the US in Q1 behind Tesla.

The IONIQ 5 was the sixth top-selling EV in the US last year, with nearly 34,000 models sold. Hyundai plans to build upon its momentum over the next several months.

After upgrading the 2024 Kona Electric, the EV features more range, faster charging, and a sleek new design. It’s also one of the most affordable electric cars in the US with starting prices under $33,000.

Hyundai is expanding its EV lineup this year, with its first fully electric three-row SUV debuting. The SUV was unveiled as the SEVEN concept at the 2021 LA Auto Show, hinting it would go by the IONIQ 7. However, sources told Automotive News last month that it will go by the IONIQ 9.

Hyundai IONIQ 9 (SEVEN) electric SUV concept (Source: Hyundai)

Hyundai IONIQ 9 sighting in the US

Although the electric SUV has been spotted several times, a recent sighting in California hints that its US debut could be soon.

The new video from Kindel Auto reveals an IONIQ 9 prototype with production headlights. You can see the large body of the electric SUV as it drives by.

Hyundai IONIQ 9 sighting in the US (Source: Kindel Auto)

A few months ago, the IONIQ 9 was spotted next to Kia’s three-row electric SUV, the EV9. According to the reporter, Hyundai’s EV looked “fuller” up front with a lower A-pillar, giving it a less boxy shape.

Will the IONIQ 9 top the EV9’s 42.8″ rear legroom, which is already more than the Cadillac Escalade and Range Rover P400 3-row? Based on the same E-GMP platform, it could.

The name change from “7” to “9” likely signals the new electric SUV will be a flagship model. Hyundai is expected to begin production in the first half of 2024, with US sales following in mid-2025.

Hyundai’s IONIQ 9 is expected to be built at its new $7.6 billion EV Metaplant in Georgia. Once US production begins, Hyundai expects it to qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit.

Meanwhile, as rivals pull back on EV plans, Hyundai’s US CEO Randy Parker says the company is “all in” on EVs.