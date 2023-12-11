Hyundai’s 2024 Kona electric is an affordable EV option with starting prices under $33,000

The redesigned 2024 Hyundai Kona electric will be one of the most affordable EVs in the US, with starting prices under $33,000. With a bigger, bolder design, more range, and faster charging, the new Kona EV is better than ever.

Hyundai’s compact electric SUV gets an upgrade

Hyundai is stepping up as EV demand hits new highs in the US. The South Korean automaker announced the new 2024 Hyundai Kona electric’s starting price will be $32,675 (not including destination).

The updated Kona EV was unveiled at the NY Auto Show for North America in April. You can instantly see the design upgrade with new “EV-derived” features like pixel elements on the front and rear.

It also includes an available Kona electric exclusive “Seamless Horizon” LED DRL that adds to the EV’s futuristic design.

The updates help the electric Kona stand apart from gas-powered models and align with Hyundai’s dedicated IONIQ EVs.

Hyundai’s new model is nearly 6″ longer with 3″ extra legroom in the second row. The flat-floor design creates more space with added head and shoulder room than the previous generation.

2024 Hyundai Kona EV (Source: Hyundai)

You also gain 33% more cargo area with up to 63.7 cubic feet of space available in the rear. The fully foldable back row adds flexibility and freedom.

At 171.3″ long, 71.9″ wide, and 62.2″ tall, it is roughly the same size as the new Volvo EX30 and Chevy Bolt EUV.

2024 Hyundai Kona EV (Source: Hyundai)

The interior features Hyundai’s next-gen dual 12.3″ touchscreen infotainment system. It includes a faster, more intelligent user interface with customizable layouts.

With EV-specific features, you can set charging preferences and find the closest chargers. The new Kona Electric also includes standard Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Hyundai added a new i-Pedal feature that enables one-pedal driving for more control. Other features include dual climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, and a heated steering wheel.

2024 Hyundai Kona electric starting price under $33,000

The new 2024 Hyundai Kona electric has a starting price of $32,675. That’s for the SE model with a 133-hp electric motor.

The more powerful SEL trim with 201 hp starts at $33,675, while the upscale Kona electric Limited will cost you $41,045. Hyundai says the delivery charge for 2024 models will be $1,335.

2024 Hyundai Kona electric trim Starting Price

(not including a $1,335 delivery fee) SE $32,675 SEL $36,675 Limited $41,045 2024 Hyundai Kona electric starting price by trim

The new 2024 Kona electric will come with two better options. A standard 48.6 kWh battery provides 200 miles estimated range. Meanwhile, a larger 64.8 kWh battery can give an estimated range of up to 261 miles.

It will be available in vibrant colors, including Mirage Green, Neoteric Yellow, Abyss Black, Exotronic Gray, Cyber Gray, Atlas White, and Meta Blue Pearl.

2024 Hyundai Kona electric (Source: Hyundai)

SE and SEL trims are available in black or gray cloth seating. The premium Limited version is available with H-TEX seating surfaces in black or Sage Green with Lime accents (an exclusive).

Last week, we learned the Hyundai Kona EV was getting its first lease deal. A memo sent to dealers stated that 2024 Hyundai Kona electric lease prices will start at $259 per month. That’s a better deal than the gas-powered model in some places. The offer could vary depending on where you live.

At $33,000, the 2024 Hyundai Kona electric is one of the most affordable EVs on the market. If you’re ready to go electric, we can help you get started. You can use our link to find great deals on the 2024 Hyundai Kona at a dealer near you today.