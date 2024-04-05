 Skip to main content

Hyundai Motor, including Kia top Ford and GM in US EV market with affordable EVs

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Apr 5 2024 - 1:44 pm PT
3 Comments
Hyundai-Kia-affordability

Hyundai Motor Group, including Kia, is using affordability to gain market share in the US. With low-cost electric cars, Hyundai Motor, along with Kia, surged past American automakers Ford and GM in the US EV market in the first three months of 2024.

Hyundai, Kia top Ford, GM in EV sales with affordability

After the IONIQ 5 was the sixth best-selling EV in the US last year with nearly 34,000 units sold, Hyundai (and Kia) are starting the year strong in the US.

Hyundai’s best-selling electric SUV, the IONIQ 5, set a new sales record last month, pushing EV sales up 100% over last year.

Through the first three months of 2024, Hyundai sold 6,822 IONIQ 5 models, another record. Hyundai’s second dedicated EV, the IONIQ 6, saw sales surge 1,542% in Q1 to 3,646.

After a major refresh this year, Hyundai’s Kona EV was another big reason behind the brand’s success. Hyundai upgraded the 2024 Kona Electric in every way, adding more range, faster charging, and a new stylish design.

Although Hyundai doesn’t break down Kona sales (there are also two gas-powered versions), sales of the subcompact crossover rose 20% in Q1, with 23,054 units sold.


2024 Hyundai Kona electric trim		Starting Price
(not including a $1,335 delivery fee)
SE$32,675
SEL$36,675
Limited$41,045
2024 Hyundai Kona electric starting price by trim

Starting under $33,000, the 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric is one of the most affordable EVs on the US market.

Hyundai-Kia-affordability
Hyundai Kona Electric N Line (Source: Hyundai)

In fact, new research from auto research firm CarsDirect shows the Kona EV is one of the cheapest cars to lease in the US at just $169 per month. And that’s including gas-powered cars.

Affordable EVs are winning

The other cheapest vehicle to lease (gas or EV) is Hyundai’s IONIQ 6, starting at just $239 per month.

Hyundai-IONIQ-6-affordable
(Source: Boston Consulting Group)

According to a new report from Boston Consulting Group, the IONIQ is the only EV that meets potential buyers’ range, charging, and price targets. Tesla’s Model 3 was the next closest to hitting the mark.




2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6 trim		Battery
(kWh)		Estimated Range
(miles)		Starting Price
SE Standard Range RWD53240$38,615
SE RWD77.4361$43,656
SEL RWD77.4305$46,365
Limited RWD77.4305$51,265
SE Dual Motor AWD77.4316$47,065
SEL Dual Motor AWD77.4270$49,865
Limited Dual Motor AWD77.4270$54,765
2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6 starting price and range

Hyundai’s last EV on the US market, the IONIQ 5, is one of the most affordable in its class. It also has more range or features than most rivals.

Hyundai is offering a rare 0% finance deal on the IONIQ 5, with lease payments starting as low as $229 per month.

Meanwhile, Kia launched a new lower-priced Light Long Range EV6 model this year, starting at $45,950 with up to 310 miles range. The new trim helped boost sales to 4,059 through the first three months of 2024, up from 3,392 last year.

Hyundai-IONIQ-5-6
Hyundai IONIQ 5 (left) and IONIQ 6 (right) at Tesla Supercharger (Source: Hyundai)

The affordability has helped Hyundai Motor, including Kia, top Ford, and GM in the US EV market through the first quarter.

Ford sold 20,223 electric cars in the first quarter of 2023, while GM sold 16,425. The Hyundai IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6, combined with Kia’s EV6 and EV9, sold over 18,500 EVs in Q1.

However, that does not include the Kona or Niro EVs. With both included, Hyundai Motor is expected to have sold easily over 25,000, if not 30,000, EVs in the US last quarter. And that’s not even including its luxury Genesis brand.

Kia-hybrids-affordable-EVs
Kia limited edition Forest Green EV6 (Source: Kia)

Despite Kia’s recent shift to introduce more hybrids, the company is doubling down on affordable electric cars. The EV2, EV3, EV4, and EV5 are rolling out over the next few years, with starting prices expected between $25,000 and $50,000.

Ford is also shifting plans to focus on smaller, more affordable electric models as it looks to compete with Tesla and low-cost Chinese automakers like BYD. The company is developing a new low-cost EV platform, with the first models expected to be a smaller electric pickup and SUV, set to launch in 2026.

Meanwhile, GM is phasing out its cheapest EV, the Bolt (for now), as it works to ramp production of its Ultium-based models like the new Chevy Equinox and Blazer EVs.

Chevy-Equinox-EV-prices
2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 1LT (Source: Chevrolet)

Chevy expects the Equinox to be one of the cheapest EVs with up to 319 miles range, but that’s for the 1LT rolling out later this year. For now, the cheapest Equinox (2LT) starts at $43,295. Meanwhile, Blazer EV prices starting just over $50,000. The brand does plan to introduce a new Ultium Bolt model next year with lower-priced LFP batteries to drive down costs.

Are you ready for your next electric vehicle? Now is one of the best times to start shopping, with some of the lowest prices offered on EVs so far. You can use our links below to find deals on Hyundai and Kia electric vehicles at a dealer near you.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

GM

GM

GM designs and manufactures a few electric vehic…
Ford

Ford
Hyundai kia Hyundai Motor Group

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising