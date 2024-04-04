Rivian R1T is getting a new GoFast Camper and Topper to upgrade your next adventure

Your next adventure just got an upgrade. Rivian’s R1T is getting a new GoFast Camper and Topper specifically engineered for the electric pickup. The new R1T accessories are designed to limit the impact on performance and range.

GoFast designing new Rivian R1T Camper and Topper

The R1T was the first electric pickup to hit the US market after the first model rolled out of assembly in September 2021.

Rivian’s flagship R1T is more than just an electric truck. It’s an “Electric Adventure Vehicle” built to conquer anything you call a road. The Rivian R1T can drive through +3 ft of water, rock crawl a 100% grade, and tow up to 11,000 lbs.

With up to 14.9″ of ground clearance, the R1T tops the Ford Bronco, Jeep Wrangler, and Mercedes G-Class.

Oh, and don’t forget, the R1T’s sports car performance with a 0 to 60 mph sprint in as little as 3 seconds.

The R1T includes over 62 cu ft of storage space between the bed, frunk, rear storage bin, under-seat compartments, center console, and Gear Tunnel.

Rivian R1T (Source: Rivian)

Build for exploring, Rivian’s Adventure Vehicles have optional gear you can add like a three-person tent. Several other companies have introduced camper products, like CAMP365’s Model T and Loki Expedition’s Basecamp, designed to fit the electric truck.

GoFast revealed it’s developing a new product, claiming it to be the “first camper and topper engineered for the Rivian R1T that won’t ruin performance or range.”

GoFast Camper for Rivian R1T (Source: GoFast)

The company is designing the Rivian R1T Camper so it won’t disrupt any features of the electric truck. It’s currently mounted using the R1T’s four bed tie-down brackets on the rails.

GoFast says it’s still working on designing around certain features like the rear spoiler camera but ensures the tonneau and tailgate functions will be accessible.

More in-depth information will be released after additional testing is complete. Production is expected to begin in August.

The company opened initial orders this week. You can secure your Rivian R1T Camper and Topper on GoFast’s website for an initial $100 deposit. Once the design and pricing are finalized, the company will reach out to continue the process.

After providing your VIN, GoFast will build the Camper or Topper to fit your vehicle. Currently, prices are expected to be $9,450 for the Camper and $4,999 for the topper. There’s also an additional $300 installation fee. You can visit the shop in Montana or a partner around the country to get it installed.

(Source: Rivian)

In other news, Rivian just hit a major milestone after its 100,000th electric vehicle rolled off the assembly line this week.

If you’ve been eyeing the Rivian R1T, now is the perfect time to start shopping. Rivian is offering R1T lease options as low as $559 per month. You can use our link to find discounts on 2023 and 2024 Rivian R1T models in your area.