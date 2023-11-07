This camper fits in EV pickups like the Rivian R1T and Tesla Cybertruck, starting at $25K

The brains behind the first fold-out cabin camper unveiled its latest platform this week. CAMP365 released its T Model, designed to fit EV truck beds, including the Rivian R1T, Tesla Cybertruck, Ford F-150 Lightning, and others.

CAMP365 is a team of outdoor enthusiasts and “engineering nerds” committed to making camping easy and comfortable for everyone.

After launching the self-proclaimed “world’s first fold-out cabin camper” in 2018, the team is taking on a bigger task – electric trucks.

The Model T is designed specifically to fit in EV truck beds while having a minimal impact on range. Weighing only 700-800 lbs, the lightweight and aerodynamic camper drastically reduces wind resistance.

According to the company, the camper’s design results in an estimated 5-10% loss in range. Other bed campers can cause a loss of nearly 50% range with an 8,000 lb payload.

In the EV truck bed, the camper is roughly 4′ x 7′. When unfolded, the unit expands to a 9′ x 7′ camper with 63 sq ft interior space. That’s enough to sleep 4-5 comfortably with 6′ 8″ headroom.

A camper designed for EV truck beds

The camper includes patented technology, allowing one person to load or unload the camper in around 10 minutes.

“Not only does this new model have a modular design that makes it among the most spacious campers in the category, but it allows electric vehicle owners an option to explore and adventure with limited loss of range to their vehicle,” said CAMP365 CEO Kevin McGregor.

The Model T enables year-round camping with dual-layer air gap insulation walls. Sleeping options include a folding queen, twin, or bunk bed comfort setup.

You also enjoy full amenities, including a hot water shower, sink, faucet, and induction cooktop. Other features include:

Starlink

Electric heat & A/C

Two side awnings

A large, lockable bed storage drawer

75″ of dry storage between both folding walls

24-gallon water tank (splittable to 12/12 for fresh/grey water)

Bike racks (with room for two e-bikes, four bikes, or two kayaks/ paddleboards)

All CAMP365 models are built in the US at its plants in Iowa and Minnesota. The new Model T camper designed for EV truck beds will start at $25,000.

If interested, reservations can be made with a $100, fully refundable deposit at CAMP365’s website. Production is expected to begin in “early summer of 2024.”