 Skip to main content

This camper fits in EV pickups like the Rivian R1T and Tesla Cybertruck, starting at $25K

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Nov 7 2023 - 12:22 pm PT
0 Comments
Camper-EV-truck

The brains behind the first fold-out cabin camper unveiled its latest platform this week. CAMP365 released its T Model, designed to fit EV truck beds, including the Rivian R1T, Tesla Cybertruck, Ford F-150 Lightning, and others.

CAMP365 is a team of outdoor enthusiasts and “engineering nerds” committed to making camping easy and comfortable for everyone.

After launching the self-proclaimed “world’s first fold-out cabin camper” in 2018, the team is taking on a bigger task – electric trucks.

The Model T is designed specifically to fit in EV truck beds while having a minimal impact on range. Weighing only 700-800 lbs, the lightweight and aerodynamic camper drastically reduces wind resistance.

According to the company, the camper’s design results in an estimated 5-10% loss in range. Other bed campers can cause a loss of nearly 50% range with an 8,000 lb payload.

In the EV truck bed, the camper is roughly 4′ x 7′. When unfolded, the unit expands to a 9′ x 7′ camper with 63 sq ft interior space. That’s enough to sleep 4-5 comfortably with 6′ 8″ headroom.

Camper-EV-truck
Camper-EV-truck
Camper-EV-truck
Camper-EV-truck

A camper designed for EV truck beds

The camper includes patented technology, allowing one person to load or unload the camper in around 10 minutes.

“Not only does this new model have a modular design that makes it among the most spacious campers in the category, but it allows electric vehicle owners an option to explore and adventure with limited loss of range to their vehicle,” said CAMP365 CEO Kevin McGregor.

Camper-EV-truck
Camper-EV-truck
Camper-EV-truck
Camper-EV-truck
Camper-EV-truck

The Model T enables year-round camping with dual-layer air gap insulation walls. Sleeping options include a folding queen, twin, or bunk bed comfort setup.

You also enjoy full amenities, including a hot water shower, sink, faucet, and induction cooktop. Other features include:

  • Starlink
  • Electric heat & A/C
  • Two side awnings
  • A large, lockable bed storage drawer
  • 75″ of dry storage between both folding walls
  • 24-gallon water tank (splittable to 12/12 for fresh/grey water)
  • Bike racks (with room for two e-bikes, four bikes, or two kayaks/ paddleboards)

All CAMP365 models are built in the US at its plants in Iowa and Minnesota. The new Model T camper designed for EV truck beds will start at $25,000.

If interested, reservations can be made with a $100, fully refundable deposit at CAMP365’s website. Production is expected to begin in “early summer of 2024.”

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla Cybertruck

Telsa Cybertruck will be released in 2021 with a…
Rivian R1T

Rivian R1T
Ford F-150 Lightning Electric pickup trucks Electric Campers

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising