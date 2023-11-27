Rivian (RIVN) officially kicks off EV leasing program, beginning in these 14 states

Less than a week after confirming an EV leasing program was in the works, American automaker Rivian has officially added the option to its online configurator. Beginning today, customers in 14 initial states can sign up to lease an R1T pickup from the automaker’s existing inventory.

Last week, Rivian ($RIVN) sent out an email to its existing subscribers, stating that it would soon begin a leasing program in the US as early as this week.

While details remained quite light, we did learn the leases would pertain to existing R1T models in the automaker’s inventory – a sort of one two punch when paired with the automaker’s recent demand lever that includes incentives for a pre-configured R1T purchase.

At the time, we also learned the initial leasing options would only cater to certain states, which had yet to be announced. Today however, Rivian has confirmed that its first R1T leasing program is now underway… at least for residents of these 14 states.

Credit: Rivian.com

Rivian opens leasing options for the R1T pickup

Per Rivian, interested customers can now search available leasing options from the company’s existing inventory by entering their zip code. To begin, customers in the following states are eligible to lease a new R1T pickup:

Arizona

California

Colorado

Florida

Georgia

Massachusetts

Michigan

Missouri

New Jersey

New York

Nevada

Pennsylvania

Texas

Washington

According to Rivian, it intends to expand its leasing program to custom-built vehicles, including R1S in the future, as well as adding lease availability to more states. The automaker says it will share more details on that expansion as they become available.

For now, you can learn more about leasing options in your area by using the R1T configurator, or by visiting Rivian’s lease support page, which also features details about potential federal tax credits for leasing a new EV.