New York City’s largest public EV charging station is headed to JFK

Photo: "CAL Cargo Airlines B747-412(F), 4X-ICB, MSN 1042 (09/1994), as 5C 921 Liege (LGG) - New York (JFK), Flight Time: 7:19" by usf1fan2 is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

New York City just announced it will build its largest publicly accessible EV charging station next to JFK Airport.

Wildflower, a New York City-based developer of urban infrastructure for sustainability, was chosen by the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) to build the city’s largest publicly accessible EV charging station.

The EV charging station by JFK will sit on a 2.3-acre land parcel between Nassau Expressway and Rockaway Boulevard. It will initially feature 65 EV chargers, including 12 DC fast charging stations, and will be available 24/7. It’s designed to easily accommodate expansion as EV demand rises, including charging infrastructure for a growing number of electric trucks that service the airport’s nearby cargo and shipping centers.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2025, and the EV charging station is initially expected to charge 1,000 vehicles annually. Electrical conduits will be installed throughout the site to allow additional charging stations to be added.

The new charging station will help relieve the parking pressures in the surrounding neighborhood and around JFK North and make southeastern Jamaica and surrounding areas in Queens a charging hub.

New York City Department of Transportation commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said, “This development will deliver a significant number of EV chargers to help power our electric vehicle future and advance the [Mayor Eric] Adams administration’s investments to build over 20 EV charging stations citywide.”

