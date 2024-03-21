If you bought a Chevy Blazer EV, you may be eligible for an up to $6,500 reimbursement

After GM drastically cut the starting price of the new Chevy Blazer EV, early buyers are now eligible for a reimbursement of up to $6,520.

GM finally lifted the Blazer EV stop-sale after nearly three months in early March. The company issued the stop-sale in late December, four months after opening orders.

The company said it was pausing sales temporarily to fix a software issue. Chevy said the stop-sale was non-safety-related and affected a limited number of vehicles.

After lifting the stop-sale earlier this month, GM introduced drastically lower prices, offering up to $6,520 off. It also regained full eligibility for the $7,500 EV tax credit, bringing starting prices down to as low as $42,695.

GM said a more affordable Blazer EV LT FWD model will be introduced later this year, with starting prices under $50,000. At under $50,000, the all-electric Blazer will compete in the popular mid-size SUV segment alongside Tesla’s best-selling Model Y.

According to Edmunds, early Chevy Blazer EV buyers could be eligible for a reimbursement due to the price reductions.

2024 Chevy Blazer EV RS (Source: GM)

After adding the Blazer EV RS AWD to its fleet last year, Edmunds received a letter from Chevrolet offering a $5,620 reimbursement.

The letter stated, “Chevrolet recently announced a new MSRP reduction on 2024 Blazer EVs. As a result of this announcement, we would like to offer reimbursement to customers who purchased a new 2024 Blazer EV before March 7, 2024.”





2024 Blazer EV trim Old MSRP New starting price Difference EPA Range Starting price with $7,500 tax credit 2LT AWD $56,715 $50,195 -$6,520 279 $42,695 RS AWD $60,215 $54,595 -$5,620 279 $47,095 RS RWD $61,790 $56,170 -$5,620 320

(GM-est) $48,670 2024 Chevy Blazer EV prices and range

Edmunds bought the Blazer EV for $60,215, and it now costs $54,595, so $5,260 cashback is fair. Those who purchased the base Blazer LT AWD before March 7, with an MSRP of $56,715, could get up to $6,520 back.

GM executives believe “production hell” is behind them as the automaker looks to get back on track this year. CEO Mary Barra calls 2024 the “year of execution” as GM looks to build 200,000 to 300,000 Ultium EVs this year.

2024 Chevy Blazer EV RS interior (Source: GM)

Barra said GM has “revamped the software development process, and more importantly, the validation process,” as it looks to get EVs out quicker this year.

