2024 Chevy Blazer EV sales are already halted over software issues

If you were waiting to buy the new 2024 Chevy Blazer EV, you may have to wait a little longer. Chevy is already halting sales of the highly anticipated electric Blazer over glaring software issues.

Chevy pauses 2024 Blazer EV sales

After opening order requests for the 2024 Blazer EV in early September, Chevy is halting sales less than four months later.

Chevy confirmed it was temporarily pausing sales to fix the software quality. “We are aware that a limited number of Blazer EV owners have experienced several software quality issues,” Scott Bell, VP of global Chevy, told Automotive News.

“Customer satisfaction is our priority and as such, we will take a brief pause on new deliveries,” Bell said.

Chevy said the stop-sale was non-safety-related and affected a limited number of vehicles, although no specifics were mentioned.

The company is working to fix the issues, including infotainment glitches and, in rare cases, charging at public DC fast charging stations.

The news comes after several early reviews highlighted major software issues while testing the new electric SUV. Edmunds reported 23 different issues in less than two months.

2024 Chevy Blazer EV RS (Source: GM)

A separate report from Kevin Williams at InsideEVs detailed “one of the most catastrophic road trips” he’s had after the electric Blazer left him stranded.

These reports come despite MotorTrend crowing the Chevy Blazer EV as its 2024 SUV of the Year.

2024 Chevy Blazer EV RS interior (Source: GM)

Chevy launched the Blazer EV this summer. Although GM initially said starting prices would be around $45,000, the base 1LT trim was dropped, and the 2LT FWD became the entry-level model. The 2LT is expected to roll out next year, but prices have yet to be announced.

The 2024 Blazer EV RS AWD, starting at $60,215, was the first to launch. It will be followed by the 2LT AWD, starting at $56,715. Both trims feature up to 279 miles EPA range.

Electrek’s Take

Things are going from bad to worse over at Chevy. The news comes after GM confirmed the Blazer EV and Cadillac Lyriq, two of its top-selling EVs, will temporarily lose eligibility for the $7,500 tax credit.

The only model that will qualify is the Bolt EV, which is being discontinued (in its current form) anyway. GM has pushed back several EV initiatives, including the production of the Equinox, Silverado RST, and GMC Sierra Denali EVs.

GM will be at a significant disadvantage with the Ultium-based Bolt not due out for another two years (at least).

The American automaker was already topped by Hyundai and Kia in EV registrations in Q3, and now it looks like the brand could fall further behind.

Source: Automotive News