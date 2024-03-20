Polestar (PSNY) officially announces EVs can now charge at Tesla Superchargers in China

Polestar (PSNY) has officially teamed up with Tesla, granting its EVs access to Tesla’s Superchargers in China.

As several automakers gain access to Tesla’s Supercharger network in the US, the EV leader is expanding its connections overseas.

Following Ford’s announcement in late February that F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E owners can charge at Tesla’s network, EV startup Rivian unlocked access for EV owners this week.

Tesla updated its website with a new “Charging for All” page that lists Rivian, General Motors, Volvo, and Polestar.

Although Polestar and Volvo have yet to official announced the news in the US, its coming soon. Polestar revealed on its Weibo page Wednesday that its EVs can now charge up at Tesla’s Superchargers in China.

With one click, Polestar EV owners can log in to the Polestar app to find and charge at Tesla Superchargers in mainland China.

Polestar 4 at Tesla Superchargers (Source: Polestar)

The news comes after the EV maker kicked off Polestar 3 production in China last month. It joins the Polestar 2 and Polestar 4, which launched at the end of 2023. Polestar delivered 880 Polestar 4s in China in Q4.

“This stunning car takes a significant step forward with start of production marking an important milestone on our journey from a one to three car company,” CEO Thomas Ingenlath said last month.

The Polestar 3 will be its first car produced on two continents. Ingenlath confirmed Polestar 3 production is on track to begin at its Ridgeville, SC plant this year.

Polestar 3 (left) Polestar 4 (right) (Source: Polestar)

Polestar’s electric SUV is on sale in the US, starting at $83,900. Underpinned by the same platform powering the Volvo EX90, the Polestar 3 is offered in a Long Range and Long Range Performance version.

Both are powered by a dual-motor powertrain. The Long Range model offers up to 300 miles range while the Performance, with 517 hp and 671 lb-ft of torque, starts at $89,900.

After announcing plans to cut funding and sell its majority stake in Polestar, Volvo CEO Jim Rowan said: “With Polestar’s strengthened business plan, the launch of Polestar 3 and Polestar 4, and Geely’s commitment and support, the company is well positioned for growth.”