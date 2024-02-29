Ford officially launches Tesla Supercharger access, free adapter now available to order

Last May, Ford was the first automaker to announce its plans to adopt Tesla’s charge connector, now known as the North American Charging Standard (NACS). In addition to adding Tesla’s connector to its own EVs in 2025, Ford also said it would make a free adapter available to existing Ford EV owners.

Starting today, Ford says that eligible Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning owners can request their free CCS to NACS adapter. The first deliveries are slated to begin shipping in March. Ford is also starting to roll out a software update that unlocks Tesla Supercharger support for Mach-E and Lightning vehicles.

“Today, Ford F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E retail customers are the first of any non-Tesla automaker to gain access to Tesla Superchargers across the U.S. and Canada,” Ford says.

Free Ford CCS to NACS adapter now available to order

Ford is making the CCS to NACS adapter for free from today, February 29 through June 30 for new and existing Ford EV drivers. After this window passes, the adapter will be available for purchase at a retail price of $230.

To request an adapter, Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning drivers need to head to Ford’s website. Here, you can log in with your Ford account to confirm and validate your VIN to request your adapter. You’ll also need to be enrolled in the BlueOval Charge Network, which is free to join.

Ford’s adapter will support fast charging at Tesla V3 Superchargers. The adapter will not work at Tesla V2 Superchargers. Ford also says that some V3 Superchargers will not be available to Ford owners, as Tesla is keeping certain locations exclusive to Tesla drivers.

The adapter also will not work at Tesla Destination Chargers, which are much slower chargers typically found at hotels, parking garages, and more. More details on Ford’s website.

Still, Ford says the adapter will give drivers access to “more than 15,000 Tesla Superchargers across the U.S. and Canada.” The adapter supports charging at up to the full 150kW fast charging speed of the Mach-E and Lightning.

Here are some of the tech specs of the adapter:

Rated Voltage: 1000VDC

Rated Current: 300A @ 35C and 500A Boost Current for 10 minutes

Safety features: Interlock to prevent the NACS connector from being unplugged and built-in temperature sensors.

Plug & Charge support

Tesla Superchargers will also support Plug & Charge for Ford EVs. This means Mach-E and Lightning drivers can simply plug their car in, and it will automatically begin to charge. If you’re not enrolled in Plug & Charge, you can plug in at a Tesla Supercharger, then manually activate the charging session via the FordPass app or via your in-car screen. Notably, the Tesla app is not required at all in the process.

As you can see in the video below, you will be able to located supported Tesla Superchargers using the FordPass app or with the Charge Assist App on your iPhone or Android device. In the future, Tesla Superchargers will be coming to:

Apple Maps EV Routing (with Apple CarPlay)

Google Maps EV Routing (with Android Auto)

Ford Connected Built-In Navigation

Tesla has also updated its website for locating chargers to show with a new NACS filtering option. This shows people which V3 chargers are available for everyone, and which are limited to Teslad rivers.

In addition to opening reservations for the Fast Charging Adapter today, Ford is also starting to roll out a software update to Mach-E and Lightning cars. This update enables support for charging at Tesla Superchargers. In typical Ford fashion, the update will roll out gradually across North America.

In total, Ford says it operates the “largest public charging network” in North America through its BlueOval Charge Network. This consists of over 126,000 total chargers across over 35,000 locations. There are over 28,000 DC fast chargers included in the BlueOval Charge Network at more than 7,500 locations.

Find the full press release and a couple of videos from Ford below. More hands-on and real-world testing coverage to follow from the Electrek team.

Ford Customers Can Now Charge on Tesla Superchargers in U.S. and Canada DEARBORN, Mich., February 29, 2024 – Today, Ford F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E retail customers are the first of any non-Tesla automaker to gain access to Tesla Superchargers across the U.S. and Canada. According to a Cox Automotive Consumer Sentiment Study, lack of charging stations is the second largest barrier after price when it comes to purchasing an electric vehicle. As EV prices come down, improving access to reliable fast charging is critical to help more customers confidently choose an EV. The 15,000+ available Tesla Superchargers more than double customer access to reliable DC fast charging on the BlueOval Charge Network. Ford is saying thank you to its electric vehicle customers by making the Fast Charging Adapter (NACS) available at no cost to new and existing customers enrolled in the BlueOval Charge Network through June 30, 2024. The Adapter is required to charge at upgraded Superchargers. Ford retail EV customers are the first in the industry to have the opportunity to order the Fast Charging Adapter (NACS), and can reserve by visiting Ford.com/FastChargingAdapter. Retail customers will be eligible to receive a complimentary adapter if ordered by June 30, 2024. Future Ford EV customers can purchase the adapter from Ford for $230.00 (including estimated tax and shipping).

BlueOval Charge Network The BlueOval Charge Network, North America’s largest public charging network offered by an automaker, is a “network of networks” that provides Ford EV drivers with easy access to a variety of charging providers without the need for multiple apps and memberships. With the addition of Tesla Superchargers, the BlueOvalTM Charge Network now has more than 126,000 chargers, including more than 28,000 fast chargers, with more being added every week. The network provides one seamless stored payment account through the FordPass App, or Charge Assist (soon to be “Public Charge” App) in the vehicle’s touchscreen, that eliminates the need for onsite credit card use. Once owners have created an account, they can then select, activate, and pay for charging by using the FordPass App’s “View Chargers” functionality. Ford customers can enjoy trip planning, routing and charging payment through FordPass Power My Trip on both the FordPass App and via Charge Assist (soon to be ‘Public Charge’ App) on the in-vehicle touchscreen (Superchargers route planning coming in the future). Commercial Charging While commercial customers primarily charge at home or at work, when they need to charge on the road at a public charger, the Fast Charging Adapter (NACS) will give them access to more than 15,000 Tesla Superchargers across the U.S. and Canada on the BlueOvalTM Charge Network. In addition to public charging, Ford Pro offers multiple solutions to fit the charging needs of businesses with EVs in their fleets. Charging at Home More than 80 percent of Ford EV drivers currently charge at home, creating an ideal ownership experience where most customers can wake up to a fully charged vehicle every morning. Ford’s home and commercial depot charging offerings deliver peace of mind to EV drivers, who also have access to fast-growing public charging as needed. Together with home or depot charging solutions, whether on a daily commute or a longer road trip, Ford EV customers are covered. Optimizing the Charging Experience Precondition the vehicle while charging whenever possible to optimize battery range in hot or cold environments. Set Departure Times in the FordPassTM App or in-vehicle screen to automatically heat or cool your vehicle’s interior for when you need it, drawing energy while plugged in to help save your battery for the road and warm the battery when it is below 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Turn cabin heat off while charging when possible and use heated seats and steering wheel (when equipped; not available on E-Transit) to reduce HVAC energy. If snowing, remove all ice and snow from the vehicle before driving; try to keep driving speeds moderate and ensure tires are properly inflated. When searching for chargers in the FordPass App, you can adjust your filters to make sure you’re searching for the charge station type that makes the most sense for your current need, whether it’s a Level 2 AC charger or Level 3 DC fast charger.