BMW Charging adds Shell charger access for EV drivers in North America

BMW Charging has just launched in North America as an additional EV charger network powered by Shell Recharge. The newly expanded network gives BMW EV drivers access to over 100,000 chargers across the continent, easily accessible from the vehicle itself or an app.

BMW is working through the first quarter of 2024 with hopes of carrying the electrified momentum it saw a year prior. In 2023, BMW’s all-electric sales nearly doubled while the German automaker continued to roll out new models to its lineup, including the i5.

Simultaneously, BMW has put several plans in motion to help bolster EV charging access across North America and other parts of the world. The automaker was one of the seven major OEMs that announced a joint venture back in July 2023 to implement over 30,000 EV fast chargers in North America. We have since learned that collaboration is called IONNA.

Additionally, BMW has formed a new entity with Ford and Honda to bolster local electrical grids across the territory, imploring other OEMs to join in the mission and has since committed to adopting the North America Charging Standard (NACS) on future EVs.

Today, the German automaker rolled out a new network called BMW Charging, powered by Shell Recharge, which will give EV drivers in North America access to tens of thousands more charger piles.

Source: Shell Recharge

Shell Recharge offers BMW EV drivers more chargers

Details from BMW were relatively light today, but we’ve learned that BMW Charging is now entering operations with Shell Recharge Solutions as a second EV charger provider. As a result, BMW EV drivers will have access to chargers from Shell Recharge, ChargePoint, EVgo, EVConnect, and Blink – all through the My BMW App.

Through this agreement, BMW Charging can offer one of the largest EV charging networks to its drivers, adding access to over 100,000 additional piles across the US and Canada. BMW of North America’s executive vice president, operations, Shaun Bugbee, commented on the addition of

Shell Recharge to the network:

Charging is an important part of creating a positive customer experience for the owners of electric vehicles. As a premium automaker, BMW’s goal is to also create a premium ownership experience for our customers, which means making the charging process as simple and convenient as possible.

BMW EV drivers can sign up for Shell Recharge’s pay-as-you-go service, then access available nearby charger piles via their vehicle or the My BMW App. Charging sessions can be easily activated from the EV when you park at one of the network’s chargers and select “Charge here.”