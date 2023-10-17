BMW Group to adopt NACS across its EV brands, enabling Tesla Supercharger access

BMW Group is the latest legacy automaker to confirm it will adopt the North American Charging Standard (NACS), delivering EV drivers in the US and Canada access to Tesla’s Supercharger network.

The North American Charging Standard began as Tesla’s proprietary charging connection but, like many innovations from the American automaker, is quickly becoming the go-to technology across the industry – on this continent at least.

After Tesla opted to open up its massive EV charger network to other automakers, there was plenty of discussion over added plugs and adapters for CCS ports – still the global standard amongst nearly all EVs today (sorry, CHAdeMO).

However, NACS has quickly become the new standard in its native land after fellow American automaker Ford announced it would adopt it this past summer. GM, another huge name in the auto industry, quickly followed suit, sending the rest of the industry clamoring to join the fast charging bandwagon.

Since then, we’ve seen the likes of Rivian, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Nissan, Polestar, and even Jaguar adopt the standard. Earlier this month, adoption grew significantly when Hyundai Motor Group announced it would also provide customers with the NACS across its namesake, Kia, and Genesis marques.

Today, BMW Group joins the fold, confirming its Mini, Rolls-Royce, and own branded EVs will gain the NACS in the coming years.

BMW to offer EVs with NACS capabilities by 2025

Per BMW Group, EV drivers of BMW, Mini, and Rolls-Royce brands will gain access to Tesla Superchargers in early 2025. For that same year, BMW has vowed to implement NACS in EVs sold in the US and Canada across those same brands. Per BMW America president and CEO Sebastian Mackensen:

With six fully electric BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce models now available in the U.S. market, and more to come, it is our top priority to ensure that our drivers have easy access to reliable, fast charging. This agreement is the latest in our longstanding and continued effort to expand charging options for our customers as we continue on the road to electrification.

BMW made a point to state that this new agreement for the North American Charging Standard remains independent from the Group’s previous commitment alongside six other automakers to install over 30,000 fast chargers across North America. That said, customers on that coming network will be able to replenish their BMW brand EVs, regardless of whether their vehicle is touting CCS or NACS.

Lastly, BMW says it will work across its three marques in the coming months to ensure a smooth transition to Tesla’s charging network, and owners will be able to pay for charging using their respective vehicle brand’s own app.