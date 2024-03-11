Volvo Cars says its new partner will reduce its EVs’ charging time by 30%

Image: Volvo Cars

Volvo Cars has partnered with Imperial College London spinoff Breathe Battery Technologies to reduce its EVs’ charging time by 30%.

Volvo Cars says that integrating London-based battery management software startup Breathe’s tech into Volvo Cars’ in-house developed battery management platform will boost the performance of its EV charging technology.

Volvo says Breathe’s software will reduce the time to charge from 10-80% by as much as 30% while maintaining the same energy density and range. The automaker asserts that the charging time improvements will last throughout the battery’s life cycle without impacting its health.

Volvo Cars’ collaboration with Breathe results from a sourcing agreement for its flagship product, Breathe Charge, and represents the latest investment by Volvo Cars’ venture capital arm, Volvo Cars Tech Fund.

Ann-Sofie Ekberg, CEO of the Volvo Cars Tech Fund, said, “Faster charging times, in the range where customers typically fast charge, represent a major step in the right direction as we continue to boost electric mobility and make it available to more people.”

Unlike pre-determined stepped charging, Breathe’s software uses adaptive charging to dynamically control the battery in real time, resulting in shorter charging times.

The software uses algorithms to manage the charging process in line with the battery’s health to deliver the best EV charging experience while avoiding the risk of lithium plating, which can harm the battery’s performance and lifespan.

Volvo Cars says scaling will be easy since Breathe’s software is fully compatible with the hardware used in Volvo’s new-gen BEVs, so it won’t need to change the battery pack design or mine extra materials.

Volvo Cars doesn’t give a timeline on when Breathe’s technology will be deployed in its EVs.

Read more: Who’s hot and who’s not among US retailers for EV charging

If you live in an area that has frequent natural disaster events, and are interested in making your home more resilient to power outages, consider going solar and adding a battery storage system. To make sure you find a trusted, reliable solar installer near you that offers competitive pricing, check out EnergySage, a free service that makes it easy for you to go solar. They have hundreds of pre-vetted solar installers competing for your business, ensuring you get high quality solutions and save 20-30% compared to going it alone. Plus, it’s free to use and you won’t get sales calls until you select an installer and share your phone number with them.

Your personalized solar quotes are easy to compare online and you’ll get access to unbiased Energy Advisers to help you every step of the way. Get started here. –ad*