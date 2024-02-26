Fiat unveils 5 new boxy ‘Panda-inspired’ concept cars

Fiat just unveiled a new set of Panda-inspired concept cars at the Geneva Motor Show, including a new city car and a pickup truck. As Fiat has just launched its 500e in the US, some EV versions of these vehicles could be on their way stateside.

The first new model will be revealed in July, with the company planning to launch a new vehicle every year until 2027. Of course, being Stellantis, they don’t seem to be going “all in” on EVs like they have been saying, but are offering these models using a “unique multi-energy platform” to “ensure maximum relevance to customers wherever they live in the world” – meaning they may be built as electric, hybrid, or ICE, depending on what works best for the market.

The first of the new concepts is a city car (shown above) that is a bit larger than the Panda and available in both ICE and BEV versions – an idea that has been brewing for a while. The new Panda BEV version will be produced at a plant in Kragujevac, Serbia, where Stellantis made a €190 million ($200 million) deal to get its EV production up and running. Also, it will be based on Stellantis’s Smart Car architecture, used in the Citroen e-C3.

Fiat concept pickup/Source: Stellantis Fiat concept pickup/Source: Stellantis Fiat concept pickup/Source: Stellantis Fiat concept pickup/Source: Stellantis Fiat concept pickup/Source: Stellantis Fiat concept pickup/Source: Stellantis Fiat concept camper/Source: Stellantis Fiat concept camper/Source: Stellantis Fiat concept camper/Source: Stellantis Fiat concept camper/Source: Stellantis Fiat concept camper/Source: Stellantis Fiat concept camper/Source: Stellantis Fiat concept SUV/Source: Stellantis Fiat concept SUV/Source: Stellantis Fiat concept SUV/Source: Stellantis Fiat concept fastback/Source: Stellantis Fiat concept fastback/Source: Stellantis Fiat concept fastback/Source: Stellantis Fiat concept fastback/Source: Stellantis Fiat concept fastback/Source: Stellantis Fiat concept fastback/Source: Stellantis Fiat concept SUV/Source: Stellantis Fiat concept SUV/Source: Stellantis Fiat concept SUV/Source: Stellantis



The concept version is inspired by Fiat’s Lingotta building in Turin, which features the oval-shaped “La Pista 500” test track on its roof. So the compact car features plenty of oval shapes throughout its design, including inside its cabin with an oval-shaped dashboard, displays, and headrests. Inside, you’ll also see plenty of renewable materials including recycled plastics and bamboo fabrics.

While exact dimensions (and price) aren’t available, the New Panda will likely be about the same size as the New e-C3, which is 4,010 mm in length, 1,760 mm in width, and 1,570 mm in height. That will be bump up from the current Panda, with is 300 mm shorter and more than 100 mm narrower.

Another concept is a pickup truck, with Fiat hoping to replicate its success in Brazil with the Strada worldwide. The design has that boxy, retro look of the old-school Panda and aims to combine “fun and functionality” of the old Panda with a new design.

A large fastback that looks similar to the pickup concept is also on display, and is labeled as an heir to the Fiat Fastback and Fiat Tipo. A large family SUV, dubbed a sort of “Giga-Panda,” also gets a concept, as well as a camper van, which also pays homage to the Panda from the 1980s, “recalling the versatility of a car that was made from the city with the features of an SUV and the soul of a trusty companion.” That’s some press-speak for you.

Already available in Europe, the 2024 Fiat 500e EV, available here, is now on sale in the US in the initial RED trim in the first quarter of this year. It starts at a reasonable $32,500 plus a $1,595 destination fee, although it’s not eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit. The 2024 version is made in the Mirafiori factory in Turin, Italy, compared to the 2019 built in Mexico.

The new 500e keeps the cute, retro style of the previous generation but refreshes and modernized the exterior and interior. The two-door hatchback comes powered by a 118-hp electric motor for a 149-mile range – not amazing but good enough for most trips and daily use. The battery comes with DC charging at up to 85 kW, which adds enough juice for 31 extra miles of range in just five minutes, according to Fiat. Weight-wise, Fiat calls its EV the “lightest passenger BEV in the market” at just over 3,000 pounds (1,361 kg).



All photos courtesy of Fiat/Stellantis

Charge your electric vehicle at home using rooftop solar panels. Find a reliable and competitively priced solar installer near you on EnergySage, for free. They have pre-vetted installers competing for your business, ensuring high-quality solutions and 20-30% savings. It’s free, with no sales calls until you choose an installer. Compare personalized solar quotes online and receive guidance from unbiased Energy Advisers. Get started here.