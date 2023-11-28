Fiat 500e will land in the US as one of the most affordable EVs starting under $33K

The Fiat 500e will return to the US as one of the most affordable EV options on the market. The brand aims to revitalize sales with the 2024 Fiat 500e starting at under $33,000.

Fiat is a brand you don’t hear much about in the US because, well, sales have nearly vanished over the past few years.

The brand has been in the North American market since the early 1900s, but left several times due to falling sales. Fiat returned in 2011 after taking a stake in the struggling Chrysler in 2009.

Following years of negotiations, Fiat-Chrysler merged with PSA Group (Peugeot SA), forming Stellantis in January 2021. Meanwhile, Fiat’s sales have continued to slip.

The brand sold 145 vehicles between July and September. In total, Fiat has sold 427 cars in the US this year, down 46% from 2022.

The brand hopes to turn things around with newly elected Aamir Ahmed in charge of North American operations. Ahmed rejoined Stellantis in May to lead “Fiat on its electrification path” in North America.

Stellantis unveiled the new 500e at the LA Auto Show, claiming it will arrive in the US in Q1 2024. However, we have learned little since, until now.

Fiat 500e will be an affordable EV option in the US

Some of you may remember the first Fiat 500e in the US. It was a compliance car with only 84 mi range and sales in three states.

The new Fiat 500e EV promises more range and modern features at an affordable price. According to online auto research firm Cars Direct, the 2024 Fiat 500e will be one of the few EVs in the US with a starting price under $33,000.

Recent order guide data shows the 500e will have an MSRP of just $32,500 (before destination). That’s even cheaper than the compliance car that started at $33,210.

Fiat’s website suggests we could see official specs for the 2024 500e next week on Dec 4th. The company has yet to say if it will be limited to certain states.

We also don’t know where the new EV will be built, so it’s unclear if it will qualify for the IRA tax credit. Meanwhile, Fiat can still pass the $7,500 on for leases.

Electrek’s Take

With the two most affordable EVs due for upgrades over the next year or so, Fiat may have an opportunity with its new 500e.

Chevy is expected to end Bolt EV production later this year. Meanwhile, the Nissan LEAF is getting a complete redesign for its new model, due out next year in Europe.

“If they could come to market with something very small and electric and [with] better range, that’s the kind of vehicle that can turn some heads,” according to Ivan Dury, director of insights for Edmunds.

The new 500e is one of the best-selling EVs in Europe, and Fiat believes it can make its mark in the US.

The new 500e is one of the best-selling EVs in Europe, and Fiat believes it can make its mark in the US.