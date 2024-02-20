 Skip to main content

In a US first, Seattle to deploy double-decker electric buses with inductive wireless charging

Avatar for Michelle Lewis  | Feb 20 2024 - 2:57 pm PT
Seattle double-decker electric buses
Photo: Alexander Dennis

Seattle will become the first in the US to deploy double-decker electric buses with inductive wireless charging technology.

Sound Transit, Seattle’s public transit agency, has ordered 33 Alexander Dennis Enviro500EV double-decker electric buses and 15 60-foot articulated electric buses. They’ll be powered by 13 300 kW in-ground inductive chargers made by King of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based wireless EV charging company InductEV.

The double-decker buses, which will feature a Voith Electrical Drive System and have increased energy storage capacity, are scheduled for delivery in 2026. UK-based Alexander Dennis’s partner, Big Rig Manufacturing, will build them in the US.

The electric buses will serve the Sound Transit’s new Stride bus rapid transit. It’s being developed along Interstate 405 to link the areas north, east, and south of Lake Washington. Sound Transit will charge its buses on route and in depots since nearly half of the electricity in the Puget Sound region comes from renewables.

InductEV’s technology is currently in use or scheduled for deployment in about 100 electric buses throughout Washington State, along with 35 InductEV in-ground wireless charging pads.

Seattle electric double-decker

