New Volvo Trucks FM Low Entry class 8 truck is electric only

Volvo Trucks just released an updated version of its FM Low Entry model cabover city truck with new features meant to give it an edge navigating urban environments. But the big news is tucked away beneath the cab. This truck is electric … and, for the first time, there is no diesel version coming.

That’s right, kids – this is an electric-only Class 8 commercial truck, not an electric version of a truck you can also get as a diesel. If you want the latest FM, you’re going electric.

As more cities around the world work to improve their citizens’ quality of life by reducing the levels of harmful diesel emissions in their urban centers, global demand for ZEV trucks and buses that can keep people and things rolling along is surging. Volvo Trucks believe their new FM Low Entry is uniquely suited to delivering on the needs of those forward-looking cities.

“For example in waste management, distribution transport and construction … this zero-emission truck is a great addition to our electric range, perfectly suited for city transports and designed with the driver in mind,” explains Roger Alm, President Volvo Trucks. “It’s powerful, yet smooth to drive and easy to maneuver. The new Volvo FM Low Entry is perfectly in line with our ambitions to expand our electric offer, enabling even more customers to reduce their carbon emissions.”

Volvo FM Low Entry electric class 8 truck

The new FM Low Entry electric truck will initially be sold in Europe and South Korea, with sales beginning Q1 of 2024 (so like, now). Series production is set to start in Q2, with other markets opening up according to demand.

Volvo FM Low Entry key features

The visibility (with standard specification) fulfills the Transport for London 5-star Direct Vision Standard.

The truck is equipped with Volvo Dynamic Steering system for effortless steering and reduced vibrations.

Three seat options are available: Driver + 0, 1 or 3 passengers. With 3 passenger seats placed at the back of the cab, they are not in the view of the driver. This minimizes blind spots and contributes to excellent visibility.

The many ergonomic features include a low instep, flat floor and well-positioned grab handles for easy and safe exit of the cab.

The truck is available with Volvo’s new advanced Camera Monitor System.

It’s available in two heights (standing): Sleeper cab (1575 mm) and Extended/High sleeper (1945 mm).

Axle configurations available: 4X2, 6X2, 6X4, 8X2, 8X4

GVW: 19-32 tons

Motor: 330 kW

Battery: 360 kWh (4 batteries)

Range: up to 200 km (range depends on several parameters such as load weight, driving style, driving cycle, topography, temperature, etc.)

Charging: 250 kW (DC), 43 kW (AC)

Charging: 250 kW (DC), 43 kW (AC) Wheelbase: 3900-6000 mm

Electrek’s Take

With the launch of this all-electric city truck, Volvo Trucks now has a total of eight fully electric truck models in its range – and that’s not including the upcoming electric version of the recently re-launched, next-generation VNL, or the electric Mack Trucks. The company is serious about decarbonization, in other words, and any municipal or commercial fleet that’s serious about their own ESG goals would do well to check out their offerings.