Volvo becomes first OEM to qualify four models for UK plug-in grant

Source image via Volvo Trucks; expanded using Fotor AI.

Volvo Trucks has become the first commercial truck OEM in the UK to qualify four different models for the Government’s £25,000 plug-in grant on new registrations.

Following the approval of the FH Electric and FM Electric, along with the Volvo FL Electric 4×2 rigid and the FE Electric 6×2 rigid, Volvo Trucks now provides a lineup of medium and heavy-duty commercial EVs eligible for the UK’s plug-in vehicle grant (PIVG). These grants enable UK businesses, organizations, or individuals to receive up to five “large truck grants” each fiscal year (defined as 01APR to 31MAR) of £25,000 each, with a total of 100 large truck grants available across the market annually.

After the initial allocation of 100 grants, the grant amount decreases to £16,000 for the subsequent 250 trucks, and further drops to £5,000, with a maximum limit of 1,500 grants.

To be eligible for the PIVG program as a “large truck,” the vehicle must:

be heavier than 12,000kg

have CO2 emissions of at least 50% less than the equivalent conventional Euro VI vehicle that can carry the same capacity

be able to travel at least 60 miles without any tail pipe emissions

In addition to the four Volvo Trucks models listed, above, the list of PIVG eligible vehicles reads:

Electra e-Compact

Electra e-Star 27-350

DAF CF Electric Tractor Unit

Dennis Eagle E-Collect RCV

Renault Trucks D-Range

“The availability of our full range of electric vehicles represents a new era in road transport, and demonstrates our clear market leadership in electromobility,” says Hannah Mayo, Director of New Vehicle Sales, Volvo Trucks UK & Ireland. “We ended last year with more than 250 electric truck orders secured for the UK and Irish markets. With the (PIVG) now extended to include the FH and FM Electric, there’s an extra incentive for UK fleets to begin the transition. Plus, with the grant scheme soon resetting for the new financial year, it’s the perfect time to be preparing applications.”

A Volvo Trucks representative ensures that the company’s UK dealers are well-acquainted with the PIVG process and stand at the ready to assist customers in completing grant applications for new truck registrations.

Electrek’s Take

Whether we’re talking about Europe, North America, or anywhere else – Volvo Trucks is serious about decarbonizing the world’s commercial fleets. Moves like buying Proterra’s battery business and investing heavily in Mack’s new MD line have been driving record EV sales quarter after quarter, and only the most serious geopolitical events seem to stand in the way of their continued success.