Miami commits to putting 100 electric school buses on the road

Miami-Dade county is set to receive nearly $20 million from the Environmental Protection Agency to help cover the costs of 50 new electric school buses and 16 DC fast chargers, bringing the public school district’s total to 100 electric buses.

Miami-Dade county is one of four school districts selected to receive a total of $33,175,000 through the EPA’s first Clean School Bus Program’s Grants Competition. The awards, which are made possible through President Biden’s “Investing in America” agenda, will help selected districts purchase clean school buses and install supporting charging infrastructure.

The grants aim to accelerate Florida’s transition to low- and zero-emission vehicles, and the implementation of ZEV buses will improve air quality for children and their families while advancing the cause of environmental justice, according to a Biden-Harris Administration press release, while boosting the local economy and creating more good-paying jobs.

“Today we’re once again accelerating the transition to electric and low-emission school buses in America, helping to secure a healthier future where all our children can breathe cleaner air,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “I’ve sat next to students on their very first clean school bus ride and their excitement reflects the power of good policy. Thanks to President Biden’s historic investments in America, thousands more school buses will hit the road in school districts across the country, saving school districts money and improving air quality at the same time.”

In addition to Miami-Dade county, the other three districts to receive funding for electric school buses are:

Hillsborough County Public School District has been selected to receive $7,900,000 to purchase ~20 clean school buses.

Orange County Public Schools has been selected to receive $5,000,000 to purchase ~20 clean school buses.

School Board of Seminole County has beens selected to receive $525,000 to purchase ~15 clean school buses.

In addition to those funds, Highland CSB 1, LLC is receiving $30,660,000 to purchase 97 buses for use throughout Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

These Clean School Bus grants are part of the second round of grants announced for the newly created program. The EPA plans to make more funds available for clean school buses in additional rounds of funding.

Electrek’s Take

I grew up in Miami, and vividly remember the smell of the diesel-powered International buses that picked me up on the way to school. That smell is now recognized as a carcinogen, which can also cause heart attacks, asthma attacks, and other health issues. Getting diesel buses away from kids is unquestioningly the right move, and news like this is always welcome.