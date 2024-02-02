 Skip to main content

Home battery storage now costs 20% less for everyone in the UK – here’s why

Avatar for Michelle Lewis  | Feb 2 2024 - 1:36 pm PT
0 Comments
UK battery storage
Photo: Tesla

The UK slashed value-added tax (VAT) to zero for folks installing battery storage in their homes from February 1, 2024.

UK battery storage cost drops 20%

This is a big deal because VAT is 20% in the UK, so this makes battery storage much more wallet-friendly. Buildings used solely for charitable purposes also qualify for the tax-free battery storage benefit. (Rooftop solar is already VAT-free.)

Previously, domestic battery storage was only VAT-free if combined with solar. From yesterday, the VAT-free rate will also apply to retrofitted residential battery storage, meaning that more than 1.2 million homes with rooftop solar can now benefit from the tax cut.

The law also extends the same VAT exemption to water-source heat pumps and smart diverters that transfer solar power into hot water tanks when generation exceeds consumption.

Chris Hewett, chief executive of solar and battery storage trade association Solar Energy UK, said, “The cut in VAT is exceedingly welcome, and we have every expectation that it will increase demand for home battery energy storage. Allowing solar power to be used after dark can double the savings offered by home solar power systems. There has never been a better time to upgrade than today.”

The zero VAT rate on the installation of energy-saving materials, including solar panels, is set to last until March 31, 2027.​ This tax break is part of the UK’s plan to reach the Paris Agreement goal of net zero by 2050.

Electrek’s Take

If you’re unfamiliar with how goods and services are taxed in the UK, here’s how it works: Something that costs £100 is actually £80 plus £20 tax, because the tax is already included in the gross cost, unlike the US, for example, which adds it to the price at checkout.

UK folks purchasing solar and storage will get 20% off upfront. It’s less than the 30% tax credit Americans get, but the US tax credit must be filed with the IRS after installing solar and storage.

Read more: The world’s largest EV battery maker will build its own $1.83B offshore wind farm

To limit power outages and make your home more resilient, consider going solar with a battery storage system. In order to find a trusted, reliable solar installer near you that offers competitive pricing, check out EnergySage, a free service that makes it easy for you to go solar. They have hundreds of pre-vetted solar installers competing for your business, ensuring you get high quality solutions and save 20-30% compared to going it alone. Plus, it’s free to use and you won’t get sales calls until you select an installer and you share your phone number with them.

Your personalized solar quotes are easy to compare online and you’ll get access to unbiased Energy Advisers to help you every step of the way. Get started here. – ad*

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Green Energy

Green Energy
Electrek Green Energy Brief

Electrek Green Energy Brief

Electrek Green Energy Brief: A daily technical, …
EGEB Solar power UK Battery Storage rooftop solar

Author

Avatar for Michelle Lewis Michelle Lewis

Michelle Lewis is a writer and editor on Electrek and an editor on DroneDJ, 9to5Mac, and 9to5Google. She lives in White River Junction, Vermont. She has previously worked for Fast Company, the Guardian, News Deeply, Time, and others. Message Michelle on Twitter or at michelle@9to5mac.com. Check out her personal blog.

Michelle Lewis's favorite gear

MacBook Air

MacBook Air

Light, durable, quick: I'll never go back.

NordVPN

NordVPN

Because I don't want to wait for the best of British TV.