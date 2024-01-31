The world’s largest EV battery maker will build its own $1.83B offshore wind farm

Photo: "DONG HAI OFFSHORE WINDFARM" by TheClimateGroup is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), the world’s largest EV battery maker, is going to build its own $1.83 billion offshore wind farm.

The Chinese EV battery and battery storage giant’s offshore wind farm, which will be sited near the company’s headquarters in Ningde in southeastern Fujian Province, will provide clean energy to power its own operations, reports Caixin.

The Fujian Provincial Development and Reform Commission approved the construction of the 800-megawatt (MW) offshore wind farm on Monday, along with related battery storage projects. CATL is required to start construction within two years.

Fujian Runshi Offshore Wind Power, a subsidiary that CATL registered in April 2023, will develop the project. CATL’s green energy unit owns 96% of the subsidiary company, and state-owned Fujian Mindong Electric Power and PowerChina Fujian Electric Power Engineering own the other 4%.

The world’s largest EV battery maker reducing its carbon manufacturing footprint with offshore wind – that’s a real win.

