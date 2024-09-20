Volkswagen Polo production ends in Europe to prep for smaller, more affordable EVs

After 40 years, Volkswagen is no longer building Polo models in Europe. VW has ended Polo production in Europe as it shifts focus to smaller, more affordable EVs.

VW Polo production ends in Europe after 40 years

Volkswagen has been building Polo models in Pamplona, Spain, since 1984. Over 8.4 million Polos have been built at the Pamplona plant as one of Europe’s top-selling cars.

According to the latest DataForce (via Automotive News) figures, Volkswagen’s Polo was Europe’s 8th top-selling small car, with over 90,100 models sold this year through August 2024.

However, Volkswagen is preparing to introduce a series of smaller, more affordable EVs, which will be built at the facility. The Pamplona plant is scheduled to begin producing two small electric SUVs in 2026.

The new electric SUVs will be powered by a modified version of Volkswagen’s MEB platform, underpinning its current ID series, including the ID.4.

We got our first look at the small SUV last year after Volkswagen unveiled the ID.2all concept. The ID.2all will sit below the ID.3 with starting prices under 25,000 euros ($27,500).

Volkswagen ID.2all electric vehicle (Source: Volkswagen)

Smaller, more affordable EVs en route

CEO Thomas Shafer said the ID.2all previews “where we want to take the brand.” The electric SUV is expected to get up to 279 miles (450 km) WLTP driving range.

Volkswagen blended iconic design elements from legends like the Golf and Beetle with a modern upgrade to stand out in the electric era.

Volkswagen ID.2all electric vehicle (Source: Volkswagen)

Head designer Andreas Mindt claims the ID.2 looks “even better” than the concept shown last year as design work on the production model wraps up. Mindt said the low-cost electric SUV “gives a preview of the new design language of Volkswagen.”

After revealing the interior for the first time last December, Mindt stated, “The future of Volkswagen interiors has arrived.”

Volkswagen’s ID 2all EV interior (Source: VW)

Volkswagen claims the ID.2 will feature a generous storage volume of up to 47 cubic feet (1,330 liters). Mindt said it is unusual to find so much storage space in a small car.

One of the coolest interior features is the new rotary knob, which allows you to select from different driving modes inspired by the Golf and Beetle. By turning the knob, you can choose between “Classic,” which draws from the Beetle era, or “Vintage” modes, which will bring you back to the Golf era.

Volkswagen ID 2all “Vintage” mode from the Golf era (Source: Andreas Mindt)

Last month, Volkswagen’s low-cost EV was spotted for the first time out testing ahead of its official debut.

Mindt also teased a slightly bigger ID.2all SUV model, which is expected to launch shortly after the ID.2 in 2026.

Volkswagen ID 2all electric SUV (Source: Volkswagen)

Although VW ended Polo production in Europe, the model will still be sold in the region. However, production has been moved to its Kariega, South Africa plant. Volkswagen will also continue building T-Cross and Taigo models in Spain, the company confirmed.