Porsche’s all-new electric Macan will use batteries from China’s CATL

We finally got our first look at the new all-electric Porsche Macan EV this week. Porsche’s electric Macan features a 100 kWh battery pack that will reportedly be supplied by China’s CATL.

Ten years after debuting the SUV, Porsche revealed the all-electric Macan Thursday. The electric Macan is Porsche’s second EV, after the Taycan and the first fully electric SUV to wear the iconic badge.

The Macan EV is also the first existing Porsche model to receive an electric upgrade. With 87,355 Macan models handed over last year, the SUV plays a critical role in Porsche’s lineup.

It was right behind the Cayenne (also due for an EV upgrade) with 87,553 deliveries and Porsche’s second-best seller. In comparison, Porsche delivered 40,629 Taycan electric cars in 2023.

The electric Macan is expected to play a big role in Porsche’s transition to electric. Porsche’s new electric SUV is available in two variants: the Macan 4 and Macan Turbo.

Powered by a 100 kWh lithium-ion battery, the base Porsche Macan 4 features up to 381 mi (613 km) WLTP range.

Despite sacrificing some range (361 miles/ 591 km WLTP), the Turbo version packs 630 hp and 833 lb-ft for a 0 to 62 mph sprint (0 – 100 km/h) in 3.3 seconds.

Porsche’s electric Macan will use CATL batteries

Now, we are learning where Porsche is getting the batteries. According to a new report from Mobile China, Porsche’s new electric Macan will use batteries from leading Chinese battery supplier CATL.

With Volkswagen using CATL’s batteries for its ID series, it makes sense that Porsche is taking a similar route.

CATL also supplies Tesla, Ford, Hyundai, Toyota, Volvo, BMW, and others. The battery giant dominates the industry with a 37.4% share of the market through November 2023.

CATL revealed several new battery innovations recently. In August, CATL unveiled its new Shenxing superfast charging battery. CATL claims it can add 248 miles (400 km) with ten minute-quick charge. It also revealed its Qilin Battery, launched in 2022, with 13% more power.

With DC fast charging of up to 270 kW, the Macan EV can charge from 10% to 80% in about 21 minutes. At 400V stations, a high-voltage switch splits the battery into two for efficient charging.

The Porsche Macan 4 EV will start at $78,800, while the Turbo version has an MSRP of $105,300. Deliveries are expected to begin in the second half of the year.

Source: CarNewsChina