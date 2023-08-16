CATL reveals ‘Superfast Charging Battery,’ boasts 250 mi range with 10-min charge

In what it’s calling the world’s first, battery giant CATL (and major Tesla supplier) revealed its new “Shenxing Superfast Charging Battery” at a product launch event Wednesday. CATL says its new fast-charging LFP battery is capable of adding 248 miles range (400km) with a 10-minute charge.

CATLs new fast-charging LFP battery is equipped with in-house technology, including fast ion ring technology, a new superconducting electrolyte formulation, and an ultra thin and safer separator.

The new LFP battery will enable up to 434 miles (700 km) range. CATL claims its new innovation is the world’s first LFP battery to support 4C charging, as well as a “battery for everyone.” For those that don’t know, the “C” refers to the charging multiplier of the battery. Hence 4C can charge in a quarter of an hour.

CATL said at the event that the Shenxing Superfast Charging Battery is capable of adding 248 miles (400 km) in 10 minutes.

When it comes to lithium-ion batteries, there are several different types, including lithium iron phosphate (LFP) and ternary lithium batteries. Although LFP batteries are some of the most durable and often cheaper, they typically have lower energy density and can suffer performance issues in the cold.

(Source: CATL)

CATL’s fast-charging LFP battery: ‘The perfect balance’

CATL says its new fast-charging battery solves these issues. It’s new LFP battery “embodies the perfect balance of long range and easy refueling.”

The new battery achieved fast-charging over a wide temprature range. According to CATL, it can still charge 0 to 80% in 30 mins, even in tempratures as low as -10℃ (14℉).

(Source: CATL)

In addition to fast-charging, CATLs new LFP battery can deliver over 434 miles (700km) range on a single charge.

The company chose the name Shenxing (an ancient Chinese phrase praising speed) to represent its goal of creating value for ordinary people as it strives to bring it to market at extreme speed.

Mass production is expected by the end of the year with new EVs equipped with the fast-charging battery avaialable on the market in the first quarter of 2024.

CATL is no stranger to battery innovations. In 2019, it released the first cell to pack (CTP) technology. Then, in 2021, CATL launched its first-gen sodium-ion battery followed by the Qilin battery last year (which is offered in the ZEEKR 001).

Earlier this year, CATL revealed its aviation grade condensed battery. Now, the company is looking to extend its technology to the masses and grab a larger share of the LFP market.