BYD upgrades Tang electric SUV with more range to rival Tesla’s Model Y

The BYD Tang is already due for an upgrade in Europe. Despite launching in Europe less than a year ago, BYD ‘s Tang is getting a bigger battery for more range and more.

Although BYD launched its Tang EV in Norway in 2020, the electric SUV began rolling out in Germany, the Netherlands, and other major European markets last year.

BYD announced Tang EV pre-sale prices of 72,000 euros ($78,000) in September 2022. At 4,870 mm (191″) long, 1,950 mm (77″) wide, and 1,725 mm (68″) tall, the Tang EV rivals Tesla’s best-selling Model Y (4,751 mm L, 2,129 mm W, 1,624 mm H).

It’s also one of the few electric SUVs on the market with the option for seven seats, like the Tesla Model Y.

Tesla’s Model Y was the best-selling car in Europe last year, the first EV to accomplish the feat.

Despite this, BYD overtook Tesla as the top global EV maker in the last three months of 2023. BYD looks to keep the momentum going this year with an upgrade to its Tang electric SUV.

BYD Tang EV (Source: BYD)

BYD is giving its Tang a bigger battery. The electric SUV will now have 108 kWh battery capacity, compared to 86 kWh before.

This means the BYD Tang will gain about 130 more km (81 mi) WLTP range. Instead of 400 km (248 mi), the Tang will now feature up to 530 km (329 mi) WLTP range, according to BYD.

BYD is also increasing the EV’s charging capacity. Looking ahead, the electric SUV will feature 11 kW AC (up from 7 kW) and up to 190 kW DC charging.

BYD Tang EV (Source: BYD)

The upgraded Tang EV will include dual motors with up to 517 hp, enough to race from 0 to 100 km/h (0 to 62 mph) in 4.9 secs.

BYD is also upgrading the chassis with new active dampers to improve driving in various road conditions.

BYD Tang EV interior (Source: BYD)

Although BYD did not say whether it would adjust the Tang’s price, it did say, “Be prepared for a surprise.” BYD recently slashed EV prices in Europe as it looked to gain traction overseas. That included up to 15% off its best-selling Atto 3 in Germany.

Electrek’s Take

BYD aims to gain market share in key overseas markets. It’s already a leader in Thailand, Brazil, and Columbia. It’s also expanding in Mexico, Australia, India, and more.

Unlike many EV makers, BYD can afford to lower prices as it builds nearly all components in-house. BYD, which started as a battery maker, even outsources its batteries to Tesla, Toyota, Ford, Kia, and others.

With added range, BYD aims to take on the best-selling Model Y. With the Atto 3 dominating BYD’s sales in Europe, the automaker looks to expand its lineup.

Source: Automobilwoche