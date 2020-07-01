BYD launches Tang electric SUV in Norway, plans expansion in Europe

Chinese automaker BYD has been eyeing launching its electric passenger vehicles outside of China for a long time and it is finally starting with the launch of the Tang electric SUV in Norway.

BYD already sells its electric buses and trucks around the world, but its passenger vehicles have been limited to China for the most part.

Today, the company has announced a new market trial for the Tang, its electric SUV, in Norway – with hope to expand throughout Europe.

Isbrand Ho, Managing Director of BYD Europe, commented on the announcement:

“We’re tremendously excited to bring the Tang EV trial project to Norway. This is a very capable car indeed, with impressive performance figures, a game-changing new Blade Battery, robust off-road characteristics and a level of comfort which the driver and whole family will enjoy. Our new SUV is an expression of both Chinese culture and state-of-the-art new-energy technology – where eastern philosophy meets western engineering. We are looking forward to a successful relationship with RSA, together, we’re confident that customers will see the strength of our combined product and service offering.”

RSA is BYD’s partner for “Sales, Service and Parts function for BYD’s electric van and truck products” and now they are expanding the partnership to passenger cars in Norway.

The executive added:

“Europe is starting to recover from the coronavirus pandemic and we are optimistic for the future, in Norway and across Europe. We will adapt a sound strategy to develop the BYD brand,”

It’s all going to start with the new Tang EV. The new version of the vehicle is going into production in November 2020 and customer deliveries in Norway are expected in January next year.

The details haven’t been announced yet, but the Tang EV is expected to be an affordable electric option in the Norwegian market.

The current version starts at 260,000 Yuan before incentives, which is the equivalent of $36,000 USD or 350,000 Norwegian Krones.

It is equipped with an 82.8 kWh battery pack, which they claim is good for over 300 miles (482 km) of range on a single charge.

Electrek’s Take

Having more options is always good. What will be interesting is to see how BYD as a Chinese brand is going to fare in the European passenger EV market.

I happen to think that they have a good position.

They didn’t rush into it. They’ve already established themselves through their commercial EVs and now they are going into the passenger market with some brand recognition.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

