Porsche Macan EV images leak hours before official debut

The highly anticipated Porsche Macan EV has finally shown its face. Hours ahead of its official reveal, the first images have leaked, giving us our first look at the all-electric Porsche Macan.

Porsche has been teasing us with an all-electric Macan SUV since 2019. Although it was expected to launch last year, Porsche delayed the electric SUV over software issues.

The Macan EV will join the Taycan as the second all-electric vehicle in Porsche’s lineup. Porsche’s electric SUV will be based on the new PPE platform, co-developed with Audi. The platform will also underpin the upcoming Q6 e-tron.

Porsche posted a teaser earlier this month on its website, saying it would officially release the Macan EV on January 25.

We got a closer look at what to expect with new design sketches revealed earlier this week. The sketches show a “quintessentially Porsche” design with modern elements.

Porsche’s vice president of style, Michael Mauer, said it was a “trick proposition” balancing the brand’s classic design with innovation.

Porsche Macan EV prototype testing (Source: Porsche)

Porsche Macan EV revealed after first images leaked

Hours before its official debut, we are getting our first look at the Porsche Macan EV after images leaked online.

Leaked images of the Porsche Macan EV and Macan Turbo EV surfaced Wednesday, revealing the sleek electric SUV for the first time.

The images, posted on Twitter by user Mike Juergens, show the new all-electric Porsche models.

From what’s shown, Porsche has stuck to its roots for the design with a classic Macan look. Porsche said, in general, they are not distinguishing EVs from its gas-powered sports cars.

Mauer described the new Macan as “very clearly a Porsche – and a Macan.” He wasn’t kidding.

Someone at Porsche leaked the Macan EV and Macan Turbo EV a few hours early. pic.twitter.com/7TPLbC1yKp — Mike Juergens (@mikejuergens) January 24, 2024

Porsche is promising the electric Macan will be the “sportiest in its segment.” That will include over 600 hp, race track dynamics, and off-road abilities. Porsche said the new Macan’s 100 kWh battery can provide over 310 miles (500 km) WLTP range.

We’ll learn more about the new Macan EV tomorrow when Porsche officially releases the new model. Check back for the final details.