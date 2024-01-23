Jeep Wagoneer S electric SUV shows its face in newly leaked images

The first images of Jeep’s all-electric Wagoneer S were leaked by the brand’s own social media team. Jeep finally gave us a glimpse of what we can expect from its first EV in the US.

Jeep leaks first Wagoneer S EV images

After teasing the electric Wagoneer S last week, Jeep gave us our best look at the new EV so far.

The rugged SUV brand announced its first EV for the US, the Wagoneer S, will be available this fall. Although Jeep has already rolled its first all-electric vehicle, the Avenger, in Europe, the Wagoneer S will kick off Jeep’s EV offensive in the US.

Jeep says the “S” stands for speed, striking design, and modern style. It will offer the standard 4xe capabilities with all-terrain management.

With 600 horsepower, the Wagoneer S will be “lightning fast,” with a 0 to 60 mph sprint in about 3.5 seconds. Jeep targets around 400 miles range, which would be among the longest-range EVs this year with Rivian’s R1S (with Dual-Motor Max Pack).

In its latest teaser, you can see the iconic Jeep design evolve in the modern era. This includes a reimagined seven-slot grille with illuminated LED lights.

Ahead of its official debut, Jeep leaked the first Wagoneer S images on its social media before quickly deleting them.

Leaked: 2025 Jeep Wagoneer S. pic.twitter.com/uwyplf5WVt — King Of Mopar 🏁🚗 (@KingOfMopar1) January 23, 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S leaked images (Source: King of Mopar/ Twitter)

Luckily, Mopar Insiders caught the images before they were taken down. A post from King of Mopar on Twitter reveals the big-body electric SUV for the first time.

Jeep will begin building the electric Wagoner this year, with US sales starting this fall. The brand plans to expand to other key markets following its US launch.

After that, Jeep will release the Recon EV. The Jeep Recon is inspired by the off-road legend Wrangler. It will include Warngler-like features such as removable doors and windows for adventure seekers.

We got a sneak peek of the new 2024 Jeep Recon Moab 4xe after images leaked from a dealer event last year.

Jeep Recon Moab 4xe (source: Jeep Recon Forum)

Jeep is also reportedly planning an all-electric Wrangler, but that’s not due until 2028. In 2027, an electric Grand Cherokee is expected to roll out.

Electrek’s Take

As you can see from the leaked images, Jeep is remaining true to its core with the rugged SUV look. You can tell the brand is trying to add elements in the electric era, like the illuminated grille and giant wing on the back.

Jeep is already behind in North America, with its first EV rolling out this fall. Can the rugged SUV brand make up for lost time?

Parent company Stellantis revealed its STLA Large EV platform that will underpin the first Jeep and Dodge EVs in the US. Stellantis claims the platform offers up to 500 miles range (for sedans) and power “that will outperform any of the existing Hellcat V-8s.”

Jeep will compete in a growing electric SUV market alongside the Rivian R1S. Rivian’s R1S was one of the best-selling EVs in the US last year. Can Jeep earn its share of the market?

What do you guys think of Jeep’s first EV for the US? Let us know in the comments.