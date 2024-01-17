 Skip to main content

These EVs offer the longest range in 2024, all surpassing 300 miles

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Jan 17 2024 - 1:11 pm PT
4 Comments
EVs-longest-range-2024

Electric vehicles in the US with over 300 miles range have nearly doubled over the past two years. With over 25 models exceeding the 300-mile mark, there’s an EV for everyone. These are the EVs offering the longest range in 2024.

A record 1.2 million EVs were handed over in the US last year, representing 7.6% of auto sales in 2023. That’s up from 5.9% in 2022, according to recent data from Kelley Blue Book.

EVs are the fastest-growing auto segment and are expected to cross the 10% mark in 2024. Tesla continues to dominate the market, with 55% of the EVs sold in the US last year. However, several brands are gaining ground with new, longer-range models.

Luxury automakers like BMW, Mercedes, and Audi all saw EV sales share pick up in 2023. BMW claims last year was the “tipping point,” with EVs expected to carry the bulk of growth in the future.

Other automakers, including VW, Volvo, Hyundai, Ford, and several others, all had record years as EV demand picked up.

As the US Department of Energy recently highlighted, the longest range EV in 2023 was the Lucid Air Grand Touring with 516 miles on a single charge. Meanwhile, the median range for all EVs is quickly approaching the 300-mile mark at a new high of 270. That’s up from 234 two years ago.

EVs-longest-range-2024
2024 Lucid Air (Source: Lucid Motors)

EVs with the longest range in 2024

With over 300 miles range, an EV can easily provide enough charge for your weekly commute. And don’t forget, charging at home and waking up with 100% charge is much easier than stopping at the gas station.

Although some EVs on the list, like the range-topping Lucid Air, can be pricey, others are extremely affordable. Here are the EVs with the longest range in 2024. Vehicles with multiple wheel options include the top-ranking option.

RankElectric VehicleEPA est range
(miles)
1Lucid Air Grand Touring516
2Chevy Silverado EV450
3Lucid Air Sapphire427
4Lucid Air Touring425
5Lucid Air Pure419
6Tesla Model S405
7Rivian R1S Dual-Motor Max Pack400
7 (tie)Rivian R1T Dual Motor Max Pack400
8Hyundai IONIQ 6 LR361
9Fisker Ocean Extreme360
10Tesla Model 3 LR358
11Mercedes EQS 450 Plus352
11 (tie)Rivian R1S Dual-Motor Large Pack352
11 (tie)Rivian R1T Dual-Motor Large Pack352
12Tesla Model X348
13Tesla Model X Plaid333
14VinFast VF9 Eco330
15BMW iX XDrive50324
15(tie)Chevy Blazer EV324
16BMW i7 eDrive50321
17Ford F-150 Lightning ER320
18Polestar 2320
19Cadillac LYRIQ314
19 (tie)GMC Hummer EV pickup314
19 (tie)GMC Hummer EV SUV314
20Ford Mustang Mach-E California ER312
21Tesla Model Y LR310
21 (tie)Kia EV6 LR310
EVs with the longest range in 2024

As you can see, many of the models are new to the list, launching within the past year or so. Lucid dominates the list.

Hyundai-IONIQ-6-price-2024
2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6 SE (Source: Hyundai)

Although Lucid’s prices are upwards of $80,000, other models on the list are much more affordable. For example, Hyundai’s IONIQ 6, with up to 361 miles range, has an MSRP of $38,615. Hyundai is also offering a $7,500 Retail Bonus Cash offer on all 2024 IONIQ 6 trims, bringing the price down to just over $30,000.

Meanwhile, Tesla’s new Model 3 is still available starting at $38,990 (for 272 miles range). The upgraded Model 3 Long Range starts at $45,990 with 341 miles range.

EVs-longest-range-2024
2024 Kia EV6 (Source: Kia)

Kia’s EV6 also made the list. The 2024 Kia EV6 starts at $42,600 (with 232 miles range.) The Long Range RWD version with 310 miles range starts at $45,950.

With several new models launching this year and most automakers advancing battery tech at this point, I expect to see the list grow again next year.

Source: Autoblog, Fueleconomy.gov

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

ev range

ev range

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising