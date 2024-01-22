Porsche is finally unveiling the Macan EV this week, its latest sketches show an early look

The all-electric Porsche Macan will finally show its face later this week. Ahead of its official debut, Porsche is teasing the new Macan EV with sketches that preview a “quintessentially Porsche” design.

The electric SUV we’ve been waiting for

Porsche has been teasing the all-electric version of the almighty Macan for what seems like forever now.

The brand first announced they would launch an electric Macan in 2019. It was expected to launch last year, but software hurdles caused delays.

Much of the delay was due to its underpinnings. The Porsche Macan is based on the Audi co-developed PPE platform, which will also power the upcoming Q6 E-Tron.

After several delays, Audi began “a new chapter in drive production” with the start of electric motor production for the PPE in November. The Győr, Hungary, site supplies both Audi and Porsche.

Porsche teased the new Macan EV last week, confirming its official debut on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

Porsche Macan EV design sketch (Source: Porsche)

Days ahead of the big reveal, Porsche is previewing the electric SUV with new design sketches. The sketches show a “quintessentially Porsche” design with a modern infusion.

Michael Mauer, the Vice president of style at Porsche, said keeping a classic Porsche design while balancing it with “innovation” was a tricky proposition.

Porsche previewing Macan EV ahead of the big debut

The Macan EV is Porsche’s first EV that the brand is converting from an existing nameplate. Porsche’s first EV, the Taycan, established its own identity.

Mauer said the question was, “How ‘new’ does the ‘new one’ have to be,” and what would be too much? Porsche has three areas of focus – Focus, Tension, and Purpose. Essentially, these are what makes a Porsche unique.

Porsche Macan EV prototype testing (Source: Porsche)

Porsche’s style boss said, for example, the concept of “focus” is highlighted in the interior of a Porsche sports car. The driver is “always very much the focus.”

Mauer said they have taken the curved display a step further with a floating display designed for the driver.

Porsche Macan EV interior (Source: Porsche)

Porsche says, in general, they are not distinguishing EVs from its gas-powered sports cars. “Porsche remains Porsche – and even an electric Porsche is a sports car in its segment.”

Mauer says the “new Macan is very clearly a Porsche – and a Macan – at first glance.” However, the design has been “sharpened both inside and out.” The style boss said the new Macan EV has an “even sportier and more dynamic vibe.”

Porsche claims the Macan EV will be the “sportiest in its segment,” with over 600 hp, race track performance, and off-road capabilities.

Porsche Macan EV prototype testing (Source: Porsche)

The automaker also says the Macan’s 100 kWh battery and design improvements will provide over 310 miles (500 km) WLTP range across all trims.

Porsche will finally reveal the electric Macan on Thursday, January 25, 2024. Check back for more info.