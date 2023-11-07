Audi finally begins building electric motors for new Porsche codeveloped PPE EV platform

Audi has begun building electric motors for the long-awaited Premium Platform Electric (PPE) EV platform being codeveloped with Porsche. The PPE has been delayed several times, pushing back highly-anticipated EVs, including the electric Porsche Macan and Audi Q6 e-tron.

Volkswagen’s premium brands, Audi and Porsche, announced back in 2018 that they would work together to build the PPE platform.

The premium EV platform is designed to lower costs, enable faster charging, and offer the latest in digitalization and autonomous driving. It was also intended to speed up the rollout of new Audi and Porsche electric models.

The first models based on the PPE were initially expected to launch before the end of 2021. Several delays have caused the platform to be pushed back.

These issues have caused new EVs, including the all-electric Porsche Macan and Audi Q6 e-tron, to be pushed back by several years.

At a recent Volkswagen board of directors meeting, the automaker revealed plans to delay its 1.2 software, set to power new Porsche and Audi EVs, by another 16-18 weeks.

Audi Q6 e-tron will be the first EV based on the PPE platform (Source: Audi AG)

Audi builds first e-motor for EV platform with Porsche

Audi announced “a new chapter in drive production” at its manufacturing site in Győr, Hungary, Tuesday after beginning electric motor production for the new PPE EV platform.

“Győr is predestined for the production of these highly compact and efficient electric motors for the PPE,” stated Audi CEO Gernot Döllner.

Audi Q6 e-tron prototype (Source: Audi)

The site also builds drive systems for the Audi Q8 e-tron. In addition, a production area is being set up for electric motors to be used in VW Group MEBeco-based vehicles.

Audi has established three new lines to produce electric motors. Around 700 employees are working in three shifts to build up to 2,000 e-motors a day for the upcoming PPE. The site supplies both Porsche and Audi.

Dr. Michael Steiner, Member of the Executive Board, Research and Development, at Porsche AG, in front of two camouflaged prototypes of the all-electric Macan (Source: Porsche)

Audi Board Member for Production and Logistics Gerd Walker commented on the milestone, saying, “The start of production in Győr marks an important milestone in the ramp-up of production of the Audi Q6 e-tron.”

The new electric motors will be used in the Audi Q6 e-tron. Production of the first PPE-based Audi model is expected to start by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, the Porsche Macan EV is expected to launch on the PPE platform next year. Porsche’s production manager, Albrecht Reimold, said he “will do everything with my colleagues” to ensure the Macan EV is delivered to customers in 2024.