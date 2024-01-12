Phoenix Motor is now the official owner of bankrupt Proterra Transit

Heavy-duty electric bus maker Proterra Transit just rose from the ashes because Phoenix Motor (Nasdaq: PEV) officially acquired it from bankrupt Proterra Inc.

Earlier this week, Phoenix Motor received approval from the US bankruptcy court to close the deal and announced its finalization today. This means that Proterra Transit’s heavy-duty electric transit buses will now be added to Phoenix’s product line of medium-duty electric buses.

Denton Peng, CEO of Phoenix, said, “Proterra has a strong position in the full-size, zero-emission transit bus market, just as Phoenix has in the medium-duty market. Having spent countless hours meeting with Proterra Transit team members and learning more about their business, we are more excited than ever about this acquisition opportunity.”

Phoenix Motor says its next step is integrating the Proterra Transit team and assets into its operations. Phoenix has operated two primary brands: Phoenix Motorcars, which is focused on commercial medium-duty EVs such as shuttle buses, school buses, municipal transit vehicles, and delivery trucks, as well as EV chargers and electric forklifts; and light-duty EV line EdisonFuture.

In August 2023, Proterra combined battery and bus production at its South Carolina facility alongside job cuts to cut costs. However, supply chain and funding problems, as well as funding needed to scale, ultimately resulted in Proterra filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. In November, Volvo Group won an auction for Proterra’s battery business with a bid of $210 million.

Photo: Proterra

If you live in an area that has frequent natural disaster events, and are interested in making your home more resilient to power outages, consider going solar and adding a battery storage system. To make sure you find a trusted, reliable solar installer near you that offers competitive pricing, check out EnergySage, a free service that makes it easy for you to go solar. They have hundreds of pre-vetted solar installers competing for your business, ensuring you get high quality solutions and save 20-30% compared to going it alone. Plus, it’s free to use and you won’t get sales calls until you select an installer and share your phone number with them.

Your personalized solar quotes are easy to compare online and you’ll get access to unbiased Energy Advisers to help you every step of the way. Get started here. –ad*