Toyota releases 2024 bZ4X prices with added features, new dual-voltage charging cable

2024 Toyota bZ4X prices go up slightly but with new tech

After selling nearly 10,000 bZ4X models in its first full US sales year, Toyota looks to turn up the heat.

Toyota released the 2024 bZ4X Tuesday with new features to simplify EV ownership. The 2024MY has a standard dual-voltage (level 1 and level 2) charging cable. New info, including estimated charge time, state of charge, and est vehicle range, are now displayed in the MID.

For 2023 bZ4X owners, you can also get the display upgrades through a software update at a Toyota dealership.

The 2024 version will be available in two twins: XLE and Limited. Both variants come in FWD or AWD.

Toyota refined the electric SUV’s interior for added comfort and convenience. The XLE trim gains an 8-way adjustable driver’s seat and power rear lift gate. Meanwhile, the Limited now includes Toyota’s Advanced Park as standard. The feature enables hands-free parking in parallel or perpendicular situations.

If you buy or lease a new 2024 bZ4X, Toyota is sweetening the deal with one year of complimentary charging through EVgo (For ICE vehicle owners, think of it as one full year of free gas).

2024 Toyota bZ4X trim Starting Price

(excluding $1,350 DPH fee) Range

(mi) XLE FWD $43,070 252 XLE AWD $45,150 228 Limited FWD $47,180 236 Limited AWD $49,260 222 2024 Toyota bZ4X price and range

2024 bZ4X prices will start at $43,070 (excluding $1,350 DPH fee). That’s for the XLE FWD version with up to 252 miles range. The AWD version, with up to 228 miles range, starts at $45,150.

The higher Limited FWD has a starting price tag of $47,180, while the AWD version will run you $49,260 (excluding the DPH fee). The 2024 bZ4X Limited FWD and AWD feature 236 and 222 miles range, respectively.

At 184.6″, the bZ4X is slightly longer than the RAV4. It’s also 2″ lower with a height of 65″. With 27.7 cubic feet of storage behind the second row, the electric SUV offers plenty of interior space.

Have you been eyeing Toyota's all-electric SUV?