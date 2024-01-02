This electric supercar maker is launching a robotaxi service with Kia’s help

Rimac, the Croatian EV maker behind the record-setting Nevera electric supercar, is launching a robotaxi service. With Kia’s help, the new robotaxi will be revealed in just a few months.

Founded in 2009, Rimac Automobili has focused on building the most powerful electric hypercar. The startup designs, develops, and manufactures its supercars in-house.

After CEO Mate Rimac’s BMW E30 gave out during a race, he set out to build a more reliable powertrain. Rimac’s first model, the Concept_One, was introduced in 2016 and was already considered one of the fastest production models.

In 2018, the Concept-Two was born, which morphed into the Nevera Hypercar. The all-electric Rimac Nevera broke 23 performance records last year in one day – a record itself.

Most recently, the Nevera set a new record, lapping the Nurburgring in 7:05:298. That’s 30 seconds faster than the Tesla Model S Plaid (Porsche also just ran a 7:07:55 lap in a pre-series Taycan).

Powered by four independent, carbon-sleeve electric motors, four inverters and gearboxes, and software-controlled torque vectoring, the Nevera packs a whopping 1,914 hp. It can sprint from 0 to 60 in 1.74 seconds. In comparison, the Tesla Model S Plaid has a 0 to 60 mph in 1.99 seconds.

It looks like Rimac has bigger plans. The electric supercar maker plans to launch a robotaxi with backing from Kia.

Rimac’s CEO told Autocar that the Nevera would serve an important role for the Robotaxi. However, the project aims to “change the lives of more people” with accessible electric mobility options.

Starting at $2.15 million, the Nevera isn’t exactly accessible. Rimac said the robotaxi “is a car but a completely different type.” The service can be premium, but “that doesn’t mean expensive or posh,” Rimac said.

The company’s founder believes it “could change the way people move around cities.” It’s expected to be capable of driving without human control. It will operate within a network Rimac is developing that includes charging, parking, and storage.

The robotaxi will be under a new Rimac Group brand called Project 3. Project 3 is based in Croatia, with a research center in the UK. The brand’s first task is building a dedicated robotaxi factory.

Rimac is reportedly in talks with 20 European and Middle Eastern cities to offer the service. The robotaxi is expected to be revealed next year and will be in operation in 2026. The network will expand to Germany and the UK the following year.

Electrek’s Take

Kia is set to unveil its new purpose-built EVs next week. The automaker aims to make electric PBVs a core part of its business as it shifts to a “mobility solutions provider.”

After investing around $758 million (1 trillion won), Kia began construction on its first PBV factory (and first dedicated EV plant) in South Korea in April. Mass production is expected to start in the second half of 2025. Once up and running, Kia plans to produce 150,000 units per year.

With a new dedicated “eS” platform for PBVs and the facility to build them, Kia could serve as a key partner as the electric supercar maker looks to launch its own robotaxi service.