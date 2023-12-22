GM exec shares new images of the first GMC Sierra EV Denali spotted in the wild

The GMC Sierra EV Denali was spotted for the first time out testing in Michigan. GMC and Buick global VP Duncan Aldred shared new images revealing the highly anticipated electric truck.

GM has been teasing an electric GMC Sierra truck for several years now. The 2024 GMC Sierra EV first edition was officially unveiled in October 2022.

It will be the second all-electric GM truck following the Hummer EV. GMC says the first-ever GMC Sierra EV is “built to tower above everything you thought an electric truck could be.”

The 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 will feature 754 hp and 785 lb-ft of torque (in max power mode) with up to 400 miles of range. It will also include max trailering of up to 9,500 lbs.

With 800V fast charging, the Sierra EV can add 100 miles of range in about ten minutes. One of its coolest features, the MultiPro MidGate, expands the truck’s bed up to 10 ft 10″. The feature includes a foldable rear cabin wall that can be opened to store large items like a kayak.

Other features include 4-wheel steer with “Crabwalk” first introduced on the Hummer EV, and available GM Super Cruise driver assist.

New images reveal 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali

We are finally getting a glimpse of what the electric truck looks like out in the wild. Aldred shared new photos of the GMC Sierra EV Denali, with the caption “The holiday lights shine bright… the spectacular, first ever GMC Sierra EV captured on test in Michigan.

Although the Sierra EV Denali first edition was expected to launch early next year, according to GM, it’s now scheduled for summer 2024.

GM will follow it up with several trims, including the Sierra EV Elevation and AT4, both expected to launch in the first half of 2025.

From left to right: 2025 GMC Sierra EV Elevation, 2025 GMC Sierra EV AT4, 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 (Source: GMC)

The AT4 trim will include 18″ wheels with 35″ all-terrain tires, terrain mode, and Super Cruise as standard.

GM will build the electric truck at its Factory Zero plant and Orion assembly in Michigan next to the Silverado EV. The company recently announced it was delaying EV truck production at the Orion facility until 2025.