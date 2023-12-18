Acura opens reservations for its ZDX SUV, its first-ever EV, starting around $60k

This morning, Acura officially opened reservations for its upcoming 2024 ZDX SUV – the premium brand’s first-ever BEV model. Starting around $60,000, this new vehicle comes with some added perks for early buyers.

Acura exists as the premium sub-brand of Japanese automaker Honda and much like its parent company, has dragged its feet in its commitment to go all-electric. Honda has changed its tune over the last year or so, vowing to embrace electrification beginning with its upcoming Prologue SUV after recently scratching production of its E minicar after lower-than-expected sales in Europe.

Last summer, we learned that Acura was working on an all-electric SUV of its own, divulging that the ZDX would debut with both standard and Type S versions. The ZDX nameplate is a revival that dates back to a 2010 model, but this SUV differs from the V6 crossover that preceded it.

We learned that was the case this past August, when Acura unveiled the ZDX to the public for the first time, relaying it will arrive in single- and dual-motor powertrain options, as well as the previously mentioned Type S trim that will deliver an estimated 500 horsepower and an exclusive “Double Apex Blue Pearl” exterior paint (seen above).

At the time, Acura shared that ZDX reservations would open up later this year and even offered a wait list to consumers clamoring to buy Acura’s first BEV. Reservations are officially open today, and we have a better idea of what these Acura SUV customers can expect to get.

Credit: Acura

Acura’s first electric SUV to begin early 2024 deliveries

Beginning today, interested buyers in North America can configure and reserve their 2024 Acura ZDX SUV and take advantage of unique benefits available to early customers. All ZDX sales will run through Acura’s new omni-channel digital sales process, available at the dealership or from the comfort of home.

We still don’t have exact pricing yet, but Acura has reaffirmed that its single-motor ZDX A-Spec will start at an MSRP around $60,00, while the dual-motor S-Type version of the SUV will start around $70,000.

It’s surprising Acura is not being more specific when it comes to ZDX MSRPs, as the Japanese automaker says initial ZDX deliveries are expected to begin in early 2024. The new year is a mere two weeks away.

When the first deliveries of the electric SUVs do arrive, Acura customers can look forward to the following benefits – the first being an Acura Energy Key Card. This card grants Acura owners access to exclusive sponsored events like the Sundance Film Festival and the 2024 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. The card also includes discounts on entertainment from partners like Topgolf.

Furthermore, Acura states that every ZDX customer will get to choose from three available charging packages complimentary with their EV purchase. This includes access to networks from EVgo and Electrify America following agreements labored by Honda this past fall.

You can build and reserve a 2024 Acura ZDX SUV here.