Honda previews its first electric SUV arriving in 2024 with estimated range, pricing

We are finally getting a sneak peek of Honda’s first 100% electric SUV arriving next year, the Honda Prologue. With pre-sales starting later this year, here’s what you can expect regarding pricing and range.

Honda unveils its first 100% electric SUV

Honda unveiled the Prologue last October, co-developed by General Motors. The Japanese automaker has high hopes the Prologue can spearhead Honda’s EV offensive in the US.

“The arrival of the all-new Honda Prologue is a pivotal moment for the brand as Honda begins the transition to our zero-emissions future,” Lance Woelfe, AVP of Honda Sales at America Honda, said.

Unveiling the details behind it Thursday, Honda’s first electric SUV is expected to start in the upper $40,000s (before incentives and tax credits) with an anticipated 300 miles of EPA range.

The Prologue will be Honda’s first volume electric SUV as it advances toward 2 million EV sales globally by 2030. With the help of GM’s Ultium platform, the 2024 Honda Prologue looks to get the Japanese automaker back on track.

Honda Prologue Elite (Source: Honda)

Meet the 2024 Honda Prologue

Although the 2024 Prologue is built on GM’s Ultium platform (the same used for upcoming models including Blazer EV, Equinox EV, and Silverado EV), you can tell it’s a Honda through and through by its design.

For one, the front and rear suspensions have been optimized by Honda to deliver a sporty and refined driving experience.

Honda Prologue Elite (Source: Honda)

Honda’s EV also features a newly designed name badge representing the Prologue’s clean and modern design. Compared to the new Hyundai or Kia electric models, the Prologue is very simple and straightforward.

The Prologue sits low and wide with available 21″ wheels, the largest ever offered by Honda. At 192″ long, 64.7″ tall, and 78.3″ wide, the electric SUV is 8″ longer than the CR-V at (185″) and slightly wider (74″).

Honda Prologue Elite (Source: Honda)

The lengthy wheelbase of 121.8″ provides ample interior space with up to 136.9 cubic feet. Inside is filled with features found in the Civic, HR-V, Accord, CRV, and Pilot, including large buttons and knobs.

Honda’s interior designers have maximized storage with a two-tiered center console, a flexible multi-use tray, and a pair of massive cup holders (enough for 32 oz bottles). The Prologue also features Honda’s first wireless smartphone charger as standard.

Honda Prologue Elite interior (Source: Honda)

Behind the rear seats, the Prologue offers 25.2 cu-ft of cargo space, enough for three large golf bags. With 60/40 rear seats that can be folded flat, the cargo space extends to 57.7 cu-ft.

Honda Prologue Elite interior (Source: Honda)

The EX trim features black and charcoal or charcoal and light gray upholstery, while the Touring adds black with a memory driver seat and leather-wrapped steering wheel. Meanwhile, the Elite trim comes with black and charcoal, brown and black, or charcoal and light gray leather seating, sport mode, and 21″ wheels.

The mid-size SUV will be offered in both single-motor (FWD) and dual-motor (AWD) configurations with three trims – EX, Touring, and Elite.

Powertrain and features

The Prologue will be Honda’s first SUV to feature Google built-in standard with on-the-go services like Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Play.

Honda included a tech-rich cabin featuring dual screens, including an 11″ instrument display and an 11.3″ touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The Elite trim gains a 7×3″ head-up display (HUD). The Prologue will also include OTA updates to enable the latest software and features.

The dual motor Prologue comes standard on the Elite (also available on EX and Touring), generating an estimated 288 hp and 333 lb-ft of torque.

Honda Prologue walkaround (Source: Honda)

With an 85 kWh lithium-ion battery, the Prologue can gain 65 miles of range in about 10 minutes with DC fast charging of up to 155 kW.

The available sport mode enables quicker throttle and steering response, firmer steering, enhanced brake power, and more.

Every Prologue buyer can choose from three available charging packages, including:

Home Charging Station (11.5 kW) and $100 Public Charging Credit, plus $500 Installation Incentive (via (HHE – see below)

Portable Charging Kit (7.6 kW) and $300 Public Charging Credit, plus $250 Installation Incentive (via HHE)

$750 Public Charging Credit

In addition, Honda Home Electrification can connect buyers with proven installers through dedicated energy advisors who can help select the best solution for their needs.

Honda’s first electric SUV will begin rolling out in early 2024, with pre-sales starting later this year. Full pricing will be announced closer to launch.