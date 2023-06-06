Acura’s first EV will arrive with Google apps built-in and can optimize routes for charging

We have yet to see the public reveal of Acura’s first EV – the ZDX. However, as that debut moves closer, the automaker has shared some of the integrated apps and features future drivers will be able to take advantage of including Google Assistant, Maps, and Apple CarPlay.

For its first all-electric model, Acura decided to bring back a nameplate that first debuted as a 2010 model year. The 2024 ZDX model, however, will vary quite a bit from the combustion fastback that precedes it.

Acura’s first EV will be an SUV and will come in both ZDX and ZDX Type S versions, keeping a lot of the design elements originally introduced on the Precision EV Concept last year. So far, we’ve seen a camo’d version of the ZDX Type S endure real world testing, but we’ve yet to see it unwrapped.

While we still await that reveal, Acura has shared some details of the upcoming EV’s interior – more specifically its UX, which will come with several useful Google apps built-in.

Credit: Acura

This morning, Acura shared that all trims of the ZDX will come equipped with popular Google apps already built-into the EV’s center display, including Google Assistant and Google Maps, plus more accessible through Google Play.

Acura says that Google Maps in particular has been enhanced for its EV customers to deliver optimized route planning for recharging, helping you finding charging stations along your route. The app can also estimate the charging time required to reach the destination and can begin preconditioning the vehicle’s battery before plugging into DC Fast charger. Raj Manakkal, assistant vice president, digital services development for American Honda Motor Co., Inc spoke:

As Acura moves rapidly toward the electrified and digital future we’re pleased to offer customers a choice of technology partners by combining embedded Google apps and services with our in-vehicle connectivity to advance the fun and productive ownership experience. Starting with the Acura ZDX and ZDX Type S, we will take class-leading connectivity solutions to the next level by integrating features with Google built-in into future Acura products.

Google Assistant could also prove pretty useful inside the new Acura SUV, as EV drivers will be able to use voice commands to place calls, text, skips songs, or pick a destination for Google Maps to navigate toward. That’s not all, either – here are some other software perks ZDX owners can expect:

Digital driver instrumentation display

Large center touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility

Acura’s first pocket type wireless smartphone charger

Fast and secure over the air (OTA) software update compatibility for key vehicle computer modules

As we’ve previously reported, the Acura ZDX and ZDX S Type will be built and sold in the US, entirely online.