Acura finally joins the EV ethos, unveils ZDX with competitive range, hands-free driving

After recently beginning to tease a global premiere of its first all-electric vehicle, Acura officially pulled the sheet off its ZDX SUV in front of a crowd at Monterey Car Week this morning. The BEV will be available in two different powertrain configurations as well as a performance Type S trim. Check out the full specs, including range and pricing, below.

While today’s global premiere brought about Acura’s first electric model, this is not the first ZDX. The Japanese luxury sub-brand of Honda has revived a nameplate that first debuted as a 2010 model year. Don’t get it twisted, though – the 2024 ZDX is quite a deviation from the combustion fastback that preceded it but in the best way.

Like its parent company, Acura has been one of the slower established automakers going electric and has remained rather mum regarding details of its new SUV until today. As recently as June, Acura went public with some ZDX details, relaying that it would debut with both standard and Type S versions.

We also learned the SUV would come equipped with several Google apps built into its center display, like Google Assistant and Google Maps, plus more via Google Play. Other than Apple CarPlay and over-the-air (OTA) update capabilities, we didn’t have many other details surrounding the ZDX, even as Acura teased its global debut earlier this month.

Today, however, we have gotten our first full look at the BEV alongside specs, some pricing, and a launch video that you can view below. Check it out.

Credit: Acura













Acura ZDX makes its global debut in Monterey

As previously teased, the Acura ZDX arrives with several design features first introduced in the automaker’s Precision EV concept that debuted in 2022. It will be available in a ZDX A-Spec version – complete with single- and dual-motor powertrain options, as well as a dual-motor Type S trim that will deliver an estimated 500 horsepower and “Double Apex Blue Pearl” exterior paint (seen above).

The interior features two digital displays – an 11-inch Driver Information Cluster and an 11.3-inch Center Information Screen. It will also be the first Acura vehicle equipped with a Bang & Olufsen audio system, consisting of 18 speakers throughout the cabin – standard on all ZDX trims.

The Type S trim of the new, all-electric SUV will also introduce the automaker’s new AcuraWatch 360+ system, enabling hands-free driving on up to 400,000 miles of compatible roads in addition to other features like Automatic Parking Assist.

Okay, but what about the specs? Don’t fret, my friends; we got you:

Variant ZDX A-Spec ZDX S-Type Motor Config. Single- or dual-motor Dual-motor Horsepower 340 hp 500 hp Est. EPA Range 325 miles 288 miles Suspension Multi-link, fixed coil Multi-link, air Wheels 20″ aluminum-alloy 22″ aluminum-alloy Battery Capacity 102 kWh 102 kWh Towing Capacity 3,500 lbs. 3,500 lbs. Starting MSRP $60,000 range $70,000 range

In terms of charging rates, Acura says the ZDX SUV can reach up to 190 kW and replenish 81 miles of range in 10 minutes on a DC fast charger. The automaker followed up by stating its new BEV will also be compatible with 90% of the existing DC Fast Charge networks in the US. There’s been no mention of NACS compatibility just yet, but Acura’s parent Honda was part of the recent landmark announcement from seven major automakers establishing a new universal DC charging network across North America.

The Acura ZDX will be on display for the remainder of Monterey Car Week ahead of the first customer deliveries, slotted for early 2024. Pre-sales will begin later this year, and you can join here for early access. In the meantime, here’s Acura’s official launch video introducing the ZDX SUV.