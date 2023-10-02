 Skip to main content

Honda reveals new electric SUV and sedan concepts in latest video

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Oct 2 2023 - 3:00 pm PT
15 Comments
Honda-new-electric-SUV-concept

With Honda’s EV offensive finally starting, the Japanese automaker is already giving us a preview of what could be its next-gen electric SUV and sedan concepts in its latest video.

After releasing new details on its first electric SUV, the 2024 Prologue, Honda is showing off two new EV concepts.

The Honda Prologue is co-developed with General Motors. Built on GM’s Ultium platform (the same one powering upcoming EVs, including the Blazer, Equinox, and Silverado), Honda’s electric SUV will feature an expected range of over 300 miles.

Although it’s powered by GM’s tech, you can tell it’s a Honda at first glance by its simple, clean exterior design.

Starting in the upper $40,000s, Honda’s first electric SUV is expected to play a critical role as the automaker strives to hit 2 million global EV sales by 2030.

Lance Woelfe, AVP of Honda sales at America Honda, said, “The arrival of the all-new Honda Prologue is a pivotal moment for the brand as Honda begins the transition to our zero-emissions future.”

Honda-first-electric-SUV
Honda Prologue Elite (Source: Honda)

Honda’s first electric SUV will begin rolling out early next year, with pre-sales starting soon. Ahead of its official launch, Honda is showing off two new electric concepts in its latest video.

Honda-new-electric-Sedan-concept
Honda-new-electric-Sedan-concept

Honda shows electric SUV and sedan concepts in video

The video, titled “Keep Dreaming,” highlights Honda’s history of innovation transitioning into a preview of its future.

You can see such ideas as a Honda electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL), a Cadillac-looking electric sedan, and a sleek EV SUV.

(Source: Honda)

From what’s shown, the electric sedan appears to be Honda’s e:N2 concept shown last year. Honda included sharp body lines and surface finishing to display a “new styling that does not belong to any existing categories.”

The inside is designed to maximize the value of space with a minimalist digital cockpit. The electric sedan is built on the dedicated e:N architecture F, exclusively for the e:N series.

Honda-new-electric-vehicle-concept
Honda e:N2 electric concept (Source: Honda)

The second model shown could be a preview of its next-gen “mid-to-large size EV” set to ride on Honda’s dedicated e-Architecture platform.

Although the automaker labels it a “fictional vehicle,” you can see new design features that will likely appear on next-gen models, like a full-length LED light bar and illuminated Honda badge.

Honda-new-electric-sports-car
Honda electric sports car concepts (Source: Honda)

By 2030, Honda plans to introduce 30 new EVs globally, including two electric sports cars. Speculation suggests one will be an NSX (Acura in North America) and the other a GT. Honda will reveal one of them at the Japan Mobility Show later this month.

Electrek’s Take

Top comment by CMG30

Liked by 1 people

Honda is at least 2 years behind their traditional competition (Except Toyota, but Toyota has the resources to catch up). Even if these concepts came out in 2020, they'd still have to sprint to stay relevant. Now...

View all comments

With its first all-electric vehicle in North America launching next year, Honda will need to move faster to remain relevant as the industry shifts to electric.

Its first EV, built on GM’s platform, has yet to reach roads in the US. Honda’s first electric car built on its own platform is not due out until 2025.

The Japanese automaker did reveal its low-cost electric N-Van e in its home market, which should help charge up sales. However, the US is Honda’s biggest market, and waiting any longer will risk putting it further behind the pack.

Honda is aiming to sell 2 million EVs globally by 2030. In comparison, Tesla delivered 435,000 EVs in the third quarter and remains on track to hit its 1.8 million annual goal.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Honda

Honda

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising