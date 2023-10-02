Honda reveals new electric SUV and sedan concepts in latest video

With Honda’s EV offensive finally starting, the Japanese automaker is already giving us a preview of what could be its next-gen electric SUV and sedan concepts in its latest video.

After releasing new details on its first electric SUV, the 2024 Prologue, Honda is showing off two new EV concepts.

The Honda Prologue is co-developed with General Motors. Built on GM’s Ultium platform (the same one powering upcoming EVs, including the Blazer, Equinox, and Silverado), Honda’s electric SUV will feature an expected range of over 300 miles.

Although it’s powered by GM’s tech, you can tell it’s a Honda at first glance by its simple, clean exterior design.

Starting in the upper $40,000s, Honda’s first electric SUV is expected to play a critical role as the automaker strives to hit 2 million global EV sales by 2030.

Lance Woelfe, AVP of Honda sales at America Honda, said, “The arrival of the all-new Honda Prologue is a pivotal moment for the brand as Honda begins the transition to our zero-emissions future.”

Honda Prologue Elite (Source: Honda)

Honda’s first electric SUV will begin rolling out early next year, with pre-sales starting soon. Ahead of its official launch, Honda is showing off two new electric concepts in its latest video.

Honda shows electric SUV and sedan concepts in video

The video, titled “Keep Dreaming,” highlights Honda’s history of innovation transitioning into a preview of its future.

You can see such ideas as a Honda electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL), a Cadillac-looking electric sedan, and a sleek EV SUV.

(Source: Honda)

From what’s shown, the electric sedan appears to be Honda’s e:N2 concept shown last year. Honda included sharp body lines and surface finishing to display a “new styling that does not belong to any existing categories.”

The inside is designed to maximize the value of space with a minimalist digital cockpit. The electric sedan is built on the dedicated e:N architecture F, exclusively for the e:N series.

Honda e:N2 electric concept (Source: Honda)

The second model shown could be a preview of its next-gen “mid-to-large size EV” set to ride on Honda’s dedicated e-Architecture platform.

Although the automaker labels it a “fictional vehicle,” you can see new design features that will likely appear on next-gen models, like a full-length LED light bar and illuminated Honda badge.

Honda electric sports car concepts (Source: Honda)

By 2030, Honda plans to introduce 30 new EVs globally, including two electric sports cars. Speculation suggests one will be an NSX (Acura in North America) and the other a GT. Honda will reveal one of them at the Japan Mobility Show later this month.

Electrek’s Take

With its first all-electric vehicle in North America launching next year, Honda will need to move faster to remain relevant as the industry shifts to electric.

Its first EV, built on GM’s platform, has yet to reach roads in the US. Honda’s first electric car built on its own platform is not due out until 2025.

The Japanese automaker did reveal its low-cost electric N-Van e in its home market, which should help charge up sales. However, the US is Honda’s biggest market, and waiting any longer will risk putting it further behind the pack.

Honda is aiming to sell 2 million EVs globally by 2030. In comparison, Tesla delivered 435,000 EVs in the third quarter and remains on track to hit its 1.8 million annual goal.